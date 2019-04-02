Finch sounds World Cup warning after series sweep

AFP, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Captain Aaron Finch on Sunday warned that Australia will embark on their World Cup defense next month with confidence riding high after completing a one-day international sweep against Pakistan hot on the heels of a series victory in India.

Written off after a torrid 15 months that saw Australia win just three of 18 one-day internationals, Finch led the 2015 World Cup winners from 2-0 down last month to beat Virat Kohli’s formidable side 3-2, Australia’s first series win in India since 2009.

They then romped to a 5-0 rout of a depleted Pakistan, who rested six top players for the series played in the United Arab Emirates, including captain Sarfraz Ahmed, ahead of the World Cup which begins on May 30.

“We’ll go to the World Cup with a lot of confidence now, even after a lot of people wrote us off,” said Finch, who was named Man of the Series for his 451 runs, including two centuries and two half-centuries. “Potentially, we had a real focus coming here and that was our last hit-out before the World Cup, so we wanted to go into that tournament with a lot of momentum.”

Winners of the 2015 World Cup at home, Australia had endured a miserable time in limited-overs cricket since last year’s ball-tampering controversy in South Africa.

The scandal resulted in former captain Steve Smith and vice captain David Warner being banned for a year, suspensions that expired only last week, and Australia were then routed 5-0 in England, and dropped home series 2-1 to both South Africa and India.

Finch said the potential return of Warner, who has been in top form in the Indian Premier League, and Smith would mean some difficult choices when the World Cup squad is named later this month.

“There will be some unlucky guys,” Finch said of the squad. “Everyone who has an opportunity has played some great cricket. At the end of the day there will be some tough calls, but its exciting for Australia at the same time because six months back a lot of people were slamming us.”