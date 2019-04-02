Flames sew up conference title

AP, SAN JOSE, California

It was not discussed before the Calgary Flames took to the ice. It did not have to be.

With a first divisional championship in 13 years within their grasp, they left nothing to chance.

The Flames on Sunday scored three times in less than two minutes late in the first period on their way to clinching the top spots in the Western Conference and the Pacific Division with a 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

“Nothing was said,” Flames goalie Mike Smith said when asked about the mood in the locker room before the game. “It was pretty quiet as far as talking about that. There was a feeling that everyone knew what was at stake here and I think we did a good job of looking after what we needed to look after.”

Sean Monahan, Mark Jankowski, Dalton Prout, Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik all scored for Calgary, who won for the eighth time in 11 games. The Flames will now have home-ice advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs.

It is the first time the Flames have won their division since capturing the Northwest title in 2006.

“It’s huge,” said Monahan, in his fifth season with Calgary. “I’ve been here a long time now and it’s tough enough to make it to the playoffs, so I think to do what we did is pretty special and it’s something I’ll always remember. We’ve got a lot of work of ahead of us and as a group we know what we’re in for.”

“We know how to play, we know how hard it is and the commitment that it takes, and nobody wants to be that guy that drops the ball, and they’re holding each other accountable and on the bench it’s all positive, it’s real good,” Flames coach Bill Peters said.

Timo Meier and Logan Couture each had a goal and an assist, while Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks, who lost for the eighth time in nine games after winning six straight.

The Flames held San Jose to a season-low 15 shots. The Sharks’ previous low was 20 against Boston on Feb. 26. San Jose managed just nine shots through the first two periods and just three in the second.

The Sharks were coming off an emotional 4-3 overtime victory over Vegas on Saturday in which they clinched second place in the Pacific Division. They looked fatigued.

“We didn’t come out the right way,” Meier said. “We didn’t play the full 60 minutes. I know it’s back to back, but we need to be better in those situations, playing high-intensity games.”

Also on Sunday, it was:

‧ Coyotes 4, Wild 0

‧ Penguins 3, Hurricanes 1

‧ Rangers 3, Flyers 0

‧ Blue Jackets 4, Sabres 0

‧ Red Wings 6, Bruins 3