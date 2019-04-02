Federer defeats stricken Isner to claim 101st title

AP, MIAMI GARDENS, Florida

Orange streamers rained down while Roger Federer held another championship trophy aloft, his familiar grin as wide as ever.

For the ageless Federer, winning never gets old.

Now 37, Federer on Sunday became the first repeat champion of the season when he won his 101st career title by beating a hobbled John Isner in the Miami Open men’s singles final, 6-1, 6-4.

Federer neutralized Isner’s big serve and won 32 of 35 points on his own serve.

Isner scrambled so desperately to stay in rallies that he hurt his left foot and limped badly through the final few points.

Isner said he did not know the nature or severity of the injury. Federer, by contrast, is just fine.

He was the Dubai champion on March 2 and then runner-up to Dominic Thiem at Indian Wells.

“This is a good phase, a good stretch for me right now,” Federer said. “I really feel super healthy. That’s why I have been able to play every day for the last four weeks. That’s something that maybe hasn’t always been the case for the last few years. So you appreciate these moments.”

Federer is 18-2 this year, best on the ATP Tour, which stamps him as a threat to add to his record total of 20 Grand Slam titles.

“Unbelievable for you to keep winning and playing this level of tennis,” Miami tournament director James Blake, a former top-five player, told Federer at the trophy presentation. “It makes me feel like such an underachiever. We’re all just in awe.”

Isner also paid tribute to Federer during the ceremony.

“You were entirely too good today, entirely too good this whole tournament,” Isner said. “You are entirely too good your whole career. It’s absolutely incredible what you’re doing. We’re so lucky to have you in this game, and we all want you to keep playing and literally never retire. So keep it up, man.”

Isner said the top of his foot started to hurt during the first set and the problem grew worse as the match progressed.

“It’s a terrible feeling, going up against the greatest player ever, playing in this incredible atmosphere, and my foot’s killing me,” he said. “Not that I would have won the match anyway. Let’s make that clear, but, you know, I think I could have made for a more interesting match and one that was a little more fun.”