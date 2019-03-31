SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Foreigners comprise 28.5%

More than 250 players representing 20 different nations and territories outside of the US were on opening-day rosters and inactive lists, the MLB said on Friday. The 251 players represent 28.5 percent of rosters. The number of places represented is the second-highest ever and is one fewer than last year’s total. The Dominican Republic again leads with a record 102 players. Venezuela ranks second with 68, followed by Cuba (19), Puerto Rico (18), Mexico (8), and Japan and Canada (6 each). The list also includes five players each from South Korea and Curacao, four from Colombia and one each from Taiwan, Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Nicaragua and Panama. The Minnesota Twins and the Pittsburgh Pirates have the most with 14 each.

SOCCER

Managers support walkoffs

Juergen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are willing to halt matches if players are subject to racist abuse. Liverpool manager Klopp said that a walkoff because of a minority of supporters would give “too much power for one or two idiots,” but added that the decision should be down to match officials if abuse escalates. “If it’s the whole stand I would do it, 100 percent,” Klopp told reporters. Guardiola is also in favor of taking his Manchester City players off the pitch, saying that soccer should try and set an example for action against racism. “Football is a strong weapon to defend the principles of humanity,” he said. Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said he wants the sport’s governing bodies to introduce clear guidelines to stop matches.

BASKETBALL

Celtics ban fan for abuse

The Boston Celtics have banned a supporter from all games for two years for offensive comments directed to Golden State center DeMarcus Cousins, the team said on Friday. The visiting Warriors defeated Boston 115-111 on Jan. 26. The Celtics said that the fan involved was under 18 and violated team policy regarding fan conduct. “In the course of this investigation, we were able to conclude that the fan had been verbally abusive toward the Golden State bench, but none of the interviewed parties were able to verify the use of racially offensive language, and video evidence proved inconclusive,” the team said in a statement. The Utah Jazz earlier this month banned a fan for life after video emerged of a verbal exchange between the man and Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook.

AUSTRALIAN RULES

Caster mocks amputee

A prominent broadcaster has apologized after drawing criticism for mocking a pre-game coin toss by a plane crash victim ahead of a match on Friday between the Sydney Swans and Adelaide Crows. Cynthia Banham, a respected academic and Sydney Swans ambassador who had both her legs amputated after a plane crash in Indonesia in 2007, appeared to struggle as she tossed the coin while holding her walking stick. Broadcaster Eddie McGuire joked on air that people who could not toss the coin properly should be fined. “I think we should introduce a A$5,000 [US$3,543] fine to anybody who’s tossing the coin and can’t do it properly,” McGuire said. “Every week, we have someone dropping it on their foot. Come on, toss it up properly, for goodness sake. Practice in the week, you know you’re going to do it. It can’t be that hard,” McGuire apologized on air and later issued a statement saying he had decided to withdraw from calling yesterday’s match between the Essendon Bombers and St Kilda Saints.