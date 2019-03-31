Women’s soccer draws enormous crowd in Italy

AP, MILAN

The setting was a major European soccer stadium, the actors on the grassy stage were playing themselves and the scene was a Serie A women’s match like never before.

More than 39,000 people packed into Allianz Stadium to watch Juventus Women beat ACF Fiorentina Women 1-0 on Sunday last week, a record attendance in Italy that far eclipsed the old mark of 14,000.

It was another shining example of the exceptional growth of women’s soccer.

“You come out in those three seconds, you look around and you say to yourself: ‘What is this, a cartoon?’ But no, it’s reality, and that’s the beauty,” Juventus coach Rita Guarino said. “We need experience, we need to make it become the norm.”

It was the first time the Juventus Women played at the same stadium that the men’s team calls home, and tickets were free.

However, besides the huge crowd, one of the biggest-ever for a European club match, it also drew more than 1 million unique viewers on television — nearly double the previous record for a women’s soccer game on Sky in Italy.

On March 17, there were 60,739 people at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to watch Barcelona beat host Atletico Madrid 2-0 in a women’s game. That followed a match in January that Athletic Bilbao said at the time was a European club record when 48,121 attended a Spanish Cup match against Atletico Madrid at San Mames Stadium.

The match in Turin was another leap forward in the quest for wider acceptance.

“When these numbers become ordinary, then it will be extraordinary,” Fiorentina coach Antonio Cincotta said. “This has to be a starting point, not a point of arrival.”

The record attendance for any women’s match was set at the 1999 World Cup, when 90,185 people watched the US beat China in the final at the Rose Bowl, but interest in women’s soccer has seen its share of highs and lows.

The Juventus players are to surely notice a drop in adrenaline when they play their next home match against Tavagnacco on April 13. That game is to be played at the club’s training center in Vinovo, which has a capacity of only 500.

That is among the lowest in the league, but no women’s Serie A team plays in a stadium with a capacity of more than 4,000.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to play in the same stadiums as the men play,” AC Milan midfielder Lisa Alborghetti said. “It’s necessary that there are facilities able to hold a big number of fans and that can give the women what they need, simply that.”

Women’s soccer has been making gains in other areas as well.

In Denmark two years ago, the women’s national team signed a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the federation to end a dispute that saw the cancelation of a World Cup qualifier.

At the club level, the Women’s Super League in England is to receive record levels of investment after securing a sponsorship deal reportedly worth more than ￡10 million (US$13.04 million) over the next three seasons.

Italy is a different story altogether, because women’s teams are classified as amateur, but the growth still has been impressive to many.

“When we played, if there were 100 fans that was a lot,” former player Barbara Garbagnati said.

The fans inside the stadium also made a day of it, cheering and chanting throughout the match while creating a relaxed atmosphere that made it a perfect opportunity for a family outing.