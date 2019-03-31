Cooper stars for Rebels in defeat of Reds

AFP, BRISBANE, Australia

Quade Cooper yesterday spearheaded the Melbourne Rebels to victory over his old club Queensland Reds, as Sonny Bill Williams marked a return to action by steering the Auckland Blues past the Western Stormers.

Flyhalf Cooper booted five goals and was instrumental in two tries as the Rebels snapped a two-game losing streak with a thumping 32-13 win in Brisbane.

In Auckland, Williams — who missed last week’s round to support fellow Muslims in Christchurch following the terror attack — was at the heart of his team’s 24-9 drubbing of the Stormers.

For Cooper, it was sweet revenge in his first match against the Reds since an acrimonious departure after a falling-out with coach Brad Thorn.

Cooper played 118 games for the side and helped deliver their only Super Rugby title in 2011 before being dumped in late 2017.

He played lower-tier Premier Rugby before the Rebels snapped him up this year, and it looks to be the Reds’ loss with Cooper excelling this season and calls mounting for him to be recalled by the Wallabies for the World Cup.

“Super proud of the boys; they were able to grind that out in pretty tough conditions,” Rebels skipper Angus Cottrell said.

“We were just focusing on a team performance, which is what we got,” he added when asked about Cooper.

“It doesn’t stop there though. We go back to the drawing board on Monday,” captain Patrick Tuipulotu said, adding that despite a red card, he was pleased with his side’s discipline.

Despite their Springbok-laden pack, the Stormers departed from their usual forward-dominated game and attempted to run the ball at every opportunity.

However, they were let down by handling errors and had to rely on three penalties by Jean-Luc du Plessis for their points.

The Blues did not hit the front until the 30-minute mark when Ioane came off his wing to punch through and set Tele’a on a 60m run to the line.

Du Plessis narrowed the gap to 10-9 with his third penalty before Williams’ pass for Black’s try gave the Blues the buffer they needed.