Federer is ready for Isner ‘shoot-out’

Roger Federer is gearing up for a Miami Open final shoot-out with John Isner today after blowing away young-gun Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.

Federer produced a 6-2, 6-4 master class at Hard Rock Stadium to leave up-and-coming star Shapovalov, who grew up idolizing the Swiss, chasing shadows during a difficult first set.

The Swiss was superb in dismantling the 19-year-old’s game, but knows that the key to winning his 50th ATP Masters final will be to defuse the reigning Miami Open champion’s monster service game.

Isner used it to great effect in his 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4) win over Shapovalov’s friend and compatriot Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier in the day, smashing down 21 aces.

“Playing a big server like John is like being in a penalty shoot-out in soccer, but I enjoy it,” said fourth seed Federer, who coped brilliantly with Kevin Anderson’s dangerous serve in the quarter-finals, winning the first set to love.

“Sometimes you go with momentum. Sometimes you go with feel. Sometimes you guess maybe a little bit and sometimes you see it. It’s a combination of all sort of things,” he said.

“You just hope that the stars align, that you pick the right side, that he picks the wrong side, that maybe he misses a serve, that you can put him in uncomfortable situations time and time again, and at the end somehow you find a way,” Federer added.

Shapovalov displayed understandable nerves early on, a struggle with his first serve proving as much in a 10-minute opening game that he eventually won.

However, it did not settle him down and when another horribly loose backhand flew long, Federer pocketed a vital early break and stayed in the driver’s seat.

Shapovalov, who is to jump to a career-best 20th in the world, enjoyed some much better moments in the second set and looked more relaxed, although the match was never in his hands.

He hit just eight winners in response to Federer’s 30, but will learn from this.

“It’s kind of surreal, being on the court against Roger,” the Canadian said, joking that the only enjoyable moment for him was the warm-up.

“Obviously I wasn’t trying to focus on the fact that it’s him on the other side,” he said. “I was just trying to play as good as I can, but he played an excellent match. I wasn’t able stay at his level.”

Federer, assessing his own performance, said that he played “very well.”

“I had to, because when you let Denis play, he’s got some serious power and he gets rhythm going. He can really put you in uncomfortable situations,” he said.

This was the first time since 2007 that two teenagers have reached an ATP Masters semi-final. Although both suffered disappointing defeats, they leave South Florida with their heads held high.

Auger-Aliassime’s dream run finished with the youngster from Montreal competing confidently in the biggest match of his career, even if he will rue the chances that escaped him after being broken while serving for the first and second set.

“Unusual,” Isner called it. “It could have been a little bit of inexperience and maybe a little bit of fatigue, also.”

Despite the disappointment etched on Auger-Aliassime’s face at the end, his run in Miami is to give him great confidence moving forward as he and Shapovalov aim to prove their Grand Slam credentials.

The 18-year-old is the youngest-ever male semi-finalist in Miami and only the second qualifier to reach the last four, after Guillermo Canas reached the same stage in 2007 before losing to Novak Djokovic in the final.