SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

TAIWAN

Run Up registration open

Registration for this year’s Taipei 101 Run Up race opened yesterday and closes on April 8 or earlier if the maximum number of entries is met, the organizers said on Thursday. Now in its 15th year, the event is to be held on May 4. To finish the race, participants must climb 2,046 stairs, or 390m, to the 91st floor of the tallest building in the nation. This year, the race is to be divided into three categories: elite, individual and corporate team. The maximum number of participants in the elite category is set at 101, while for the individual category is capped at 3,800 and the limit for the corporate team category is 30 teams of 20 people. Australian Paul Crake, who at the inaugural event in 2005 clocked 10 minutes, 29 seconds, and Austrian Andrea Mayr, who finished in 12 minutes, 38 seconds, remain the male and female record holders. In 2017, the organizers introduced NT$200,000 in prize money for anyone who sets a new record. The organizers are also to offer the first male and female Taiwanese finishers NT$43,200 in prize money.

BOXING

Kremley offers to pay debt

Russian Boxing Federation general secretary Umar Kremlev has offered to settle the International Boxing Federation’s (AIBA) US$16 million debt if it is allowed to remain in charge at the Tokyo Olympics. His unorthodox approach comes with boxing’s fate in next year’s Games hinging on the outcome of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) investigation into AIBA. Kremlev, in a letter to the IOC, said he was “ready to close the debts of AIBA in full so long as our favorite sport remains on the Olympic program.” The IOC has frozen boxing’s preparations for Tokyo as it seeks proof that the AIBA has cleaned up its act sufficiently after allegations of bout-fixing at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Relations between the two soured further when Gafur Rakhimov was elected AIBA president in November last year. The Uzbek businessman stood down last week. Kremlev, an AIBA executive committee member who has designs on succeeding Rakhimov as boxing chief, said in his letter: “I would like to do this for boxing to remain in the Olympic movement and so that financial problems are no longer one of the reasons why the future of boxing would be under threat.” Kremlev is to use his personal money, a Russian boxing official told Inside Games. The IOC on Thursday said that it would deliver its verdict on boxing’s Tokyo fate on May 22.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Trump overrides funding cut

US President Donald Trump on Thursday overrode his budget team and backed funding for the Special Olympics after his proposed cuts drew heavy fire from Republicans and Democrats. Trump’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2020, which he released earlier this month, would have zeroed out funding for the Special Olympics, which has an allocation of US$17.6 billion this fiscal year. US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos had struggled to defend the proposal in testimony to the US Congress. Talking to reporters on the White House South Lawn, Trump said he had just heard about the controversy on Thursday morning. “I’ve been to the Special Olympics, I think it’s incredible and I just authorized a funding,” Trump said. “I heard about it this morning. I have overridden my people. We’re funding the Special Olympics.”