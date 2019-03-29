AFP, LONDON

Manchester United yesterday appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club’s permanent manager on a three-year contract following a highly successful caretaker spell.

The Norwegian has inspired a revival of United’s fortunes since taking over from Jose Mourinho in December last year, winning 14 of his 19 games and leading the Red Devils to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The 46-year-old, who scored 126 goals in 366 matches for United, was already a hero to fans as the man who scored the stoppage-time winner in the 1999 Champions League final to complete a treble.

“From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club,” Solskjaer said in a statement on the club’s Web site. “It was an honor to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here.”

“The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far,” he said.

“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve,” he added.