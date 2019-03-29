Mini-soccer tourney to feature 2,000 teams

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

This year’s mini-soccer national tournament is to be the biggest ever, with sports officials yesterday saying that they expect more than 2,000 children’s teams nationwide to participate in the competition, with championship finals later this year.

The competition is to be divided by age group, from kindergarten teams comprised of children aged six or younger to elementary-school teams capped at ages eight, 10 and 12.

Chang Wu-yeh and Fang Chen-kun, secretary-general and chairman of the Republic of China Mini-Soccer Association respectively, called for school teams and children’s teams nationwide to sign up by the end of next month.

“When we organized the first competition in 2015, we had just more than 200 teams, while last year that number swelled to about 1,000,” Chang said.

“It will be bigger than ever this year, with teams from all of Taiwan’s 22 cities and counties, including the outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu,” he said. “We expect to get more than 2,000 teams, due to the rising popularity of soccer.”

After sign-ups are completed, the first phase would take place nationwide from May to July, mainly for the U6 and U8 teams.

As the aim is to promote soccer to kids at the grassroots level, it will be noncompetitive in nature.

“For the first phase, the aim is to build up good parent-child interaction, play for fun and instill a life-long passion for soccer,” Chang said.

The second phase would involve competitive matches for U10 and U12 students from August to October for championship trophies, he said.

“We want to make this an annual competition and build up the youth soccer culture in Taiwan,” Chang said.

“Our goal is to emulate Japan’s youth baseball koshien tournaments, with soccer eventually being ingrained as a yearly sports tradition — a rite of passage for young Taiwanese,” he added.

Taipei City Councilor Hsu Shu-hua, who has been designated “mini-soccer ambassador,” and Sports Administration officials were joined at the competition’s launch by representatives and coaches of youth teams from the nation’s 22 cities and counties.

“It would be great for all schools to implement soccer programs for kids, for them to run and kick the ball around, which can help promote healthy growth and aids learning in school,” Hsu said.

“In the long term, these children could create a pool of talent for national squads to help Taiwan improve its international performance and allow the nation to shine on the world stage,” she said.

Chang said that entries would be welcome from all schools, public or private, as well as teams from youth soccer academies and clubs playing in Taipei European School’s leagues.

The matches are to be played on portable mini-soccer pitches with artificial turf, which Chang said could be placed outdoors or indoors during inclement weather.

As each set costs NT$200,000 and the plan is to have at least two sets per city or county, Chang said that he is seeking more corporate sponsors and subsidies from the Sports Administration.