Folau equals try record as Crusaders streak ends

AFP, SYDNEY

The Canterbury Crusaders’ 19-game win streak was brought to a halt yesterday by the New South Wales Waratahs, with star Wallabies fullback Israel Folau equaling the all-time Super Rugby try record.

Defeat culminated a traumatic week for a team left reeling by the Christchurch mosque massacres.

Based in the New Zealand town where a white supremacist killed 50 people a week ago, the Crusaders were playing their first game since the tragedy.

However, the reigning champions were unable to get the win they desperately wanted, crashing 20-12 in a scrappy match on a wet night at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Folau wrote himself into the record books with a 59th touchdown, matching the mark held by Doug Howlett during his stints at the Highlanders, Hurricanes and Blues between 1997 and 2007.

“I’m very proud. We’re building wins off defense and really happy that we were able to get tries, then create a good wall to stop these guys,” Waratahs skipper Michael Hooper said.

In a show of solidarity, both teams ran onto the field at the same time before linking arms in a minute’s silence to commemorate those who died in the mass shooting.

The Crusaders, who wore armbands with the words “United 15-03-2019,” canceled their match last week against the Highlanders so the players could return home.

“Full credit to these guys [Waratahs], they came out early and put pressure on us and we were chasing the game straight away,” Crusaders captain Sam Whitelock said.

Asked if he had a message for Christchurch, he said: “Obviously it hasn’t been a great week, but we stayed pretty tight. That’s what we’re trying to do as a team and we’re doing it as a city too.”

Many of the players said that the shootings hit them hard, and the Crusaders’ focus was lacking as Jed Holloway powered through two tackles to dive between the posts after just three minutes.

The Waratahs got another try eight minutes later when Folau won a ball in the air and offloaded to Cameron Clark, who scorched down the line.

Stunned, the Crusaders, minus the experienced Owen Franks and Kieran Reid, woke up and pulled one back when George Bridge sliced through the defense after a line-out win.

However, a Bernard Foley penalty saw the home team head to the break with a 15-7 lead and on a greasy pitch, the Crusaders could not find a way back.

The Tahs dominated in the second stanza with Folau’s late touchdown putting the game beyond reach.

Will Jordan pulled one back for the Crusaders on the siren, but it was too late.

HURRICANES 34, STORMERS 28

A late try and conversion from Beauden Barrett saw the Hurricanes end the Stormers’ three-game win streak 34-28 in Wellington.

The teams also linked arms during a moment’s silence ahead of a see-sawing eight-try game.

“They put a lot of pressure on us, so we have to take our hats off to that,” skipper Barrett said. “We did well to slow them down and put them under pressure.”

South Africa’s Stormers came into the match with plenty of confidence, but playing in New Zealand is a tough assignment and they failed to make the most of their opportunities.

The visitors took a six-point lead with S.P. Marais slotting two easy penalties, but the Canes, who rested All Blacks trio Dane Coles, T.J. Perenara and Ngani Laumape, soon settled.

When the Stormers made a mess of a line-out, big prop Ben May drove over the line and with Stormers flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis in the sin bin, Jordie Barrett got their second.