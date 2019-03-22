Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile launch joint Cup bid

AFP, BUENOS AIRES

Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay on Wednesday relaunched their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup following a meeting of their presidents in Buenos Aires.

The four presidents committed to creating a local organizing committee with a representative from each country to coordinate with the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).

The first meeting was scheduled for April 8 in Buenos Aires.

They also decided to distribute the opening match, two semi-finals and final between the four potential hosts.

Argentina and Uruguay in 2017 announced their intention to submit a joint bid before Paraguay joined the coalition later that year.

Chile was last month added to the joint candidacy while Bolivia, led by soccer-mad Bolivian President Evo Morales, has also shown an interest in forming part of the bloc.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez and Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez met with CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez on the margins of a UN summit on south-south cooperation in the Argentine capital.

“We want to consolidate this idea and start to work on delivering the objective that the World Cup in 2030 is played here in the country and in the continent where it was born,” Dominguez told reporters.

The first-ever World Cup was played in Uruguay in 1930, with the hosts beating neighbors Argentina 4-2 in the final.

The South American bid faces competition from Morocco and potentially several other joint bids, including one from Britain and Ireland and another by an eastern European confederation of Greece, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania.

“We know that we’re up against tough competition, which is why we have to start working as soon as possible,” Macri said.

Alongside Uruguay, both Chile, in 1962, and Argentina, who claimed a first world title on home soil in 1978, have also previously hosted the sport’s global showpiece.

The host is due to be decided during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The winning 2026 bid was also a team effort by the US, Canada and Mexico.

The 2030 edition should feature 48 teams from the six continental unions, whereas the inaugural World Cup was contested by just 13 teams from three regions.

Even so, Vazquez said that this challenge would be “much less difficult than what it meant to assume 100 years ago” the responsibility of organizing the very first such event.