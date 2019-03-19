SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUNNING

Africans dominate NYC Half

Ethiopia’s Belay Tilahun and Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei won their New York City racing debuts in the NYC Half on Sunday. The 24-year-old Tilahun completed the 13.1-mile (21km) course through Brooklyn and Manhattan in 1 hour, 2 minutes, 10 seconds — overtaking Eritrea’s Daniel Mesfun, who led for the majority of the race, but finished six seconds behind. Jepkosgei, the world record-holder in the half-marathon, won her first-ever solo race in the US in 1:10:07. Mary Ngugi, also of Kenya, finished one minute later in second place.

SERIE A

Ospina has injury scare

David Ospina collapsed on Sunday during his SSC Napoli side’s 4-2 Serie A win over Udinese, but the club and coach Carlo Ancelotti said the injury was not serious. The Colombian goalkeeper, who arrived on a season-long loan from Arsenal in the close season, collided with Udinese’s Ignacio Pussetto early in the game and collapsed later in the first half before being carried off on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. “Fortunately, it’s nothing serious,” Ancelotti said after the game. Napoli gave a further update on Twitter, saying that Ospina would stay in a clinic overnight for observation.

GYMNASTICS

Biles tops Stuttgart podium

Simone Biles easily won this year’s debut at the DTB Pokal World Cup in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sunday. The 22-year-old posted an all-around score of 58.800, more than 3.5 points clear of runner-up Ana Padurariu of Canada and third-place finisher Elisabeth Seitz of Germany. She put up the top scores in the nine-woman field on vault, uneven bars and floor exercise, and placed second on balance beam. Her lone missteps came on floor exercise, where the world champion stepped out at the end of a tumbling pass, and on beam, where she wobbled briefly. Biles has 20 career world championship medals.

CYCLING

Bernal wins Paris-Nice

Team Sky’s Egan Bernal held off fellow Colombian Nairo Quintana on Sunday to claim the Paris-Nice week-long race after Spain’s Ion Izagirre won the last stage. The 22-year-old, one of cycling’s hottest prospects, beat Quintana by 39 seconds overall, allowing the Movistar Team rider to grab just a few seconds from him in the 110km loop around Nice. “I can’t believe that I just won Paris-Nice. It’s incredible for me. I’m really happy. I just can’t believe it yet,” Bernal said.

GREEK SUPER LEAGUE

Derby called due to clash

Violence in the stands and two pitch invasions forced the abandonment of Sunday’s Greek Super League derby between Panathinaikos and Olympiakos at the Athens Olympic Stadium. German referee Marco Fritz called off the match in the 69th minute with Olympiakos leading 1-0 and with chaotic scenes unfolding inside and outside the ground. Riot-trained police used tear gas to bring order and chase away dozens of hooligans who had darted on to the field. Play resumed, but in the 69th minute, with clashes already occurring between fans and police in the stands, security personnel were overwhelmed by dozens of hooligans, and Fritz ordered the players off the pitch and into the dressing rooms.