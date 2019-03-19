Stallone says McGregor is at crossroads

Reuters

Actor Sylvester Stallone says he believes that Conor McGregor is at a crossroads in his life after the mixed martial arts fighter’s latest arrest and an earlier loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"If he can't overcome his fear and beat this man, I think it'll plague him for the rest of his life," Stallone, a minority owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), told TMZ Sports.

McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach last week after a fan said that the fighter has smashed his smartphone and walked off with the shattered remains, according to police records.

He was booked on suspicion of robbery and criminal mischief, and later released on bond.

Nurmagomedov retained his UFC lightweight title with a submission victory over McGregor in October last year, after which a brawl broke out with members of the Russian’s support team arrested.

The 72-year-old Stallone, famous for his action roles including boxer Rocky Balboa, said McGregor should tell himself: “Okay, I’ve gone through a very rough time. I’ve been somewhat publicly humiliated. I’m at a crossroad in my life... I have to overcome an incredible opponent who seems invulnerable.”

Stallone added that he would like to see a rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov.

“This is a crossroad in his life,” Stallone said of McGregor. “This is probably the most important one because if he doesn’t live up to his ideal ... if he can’t overcome his fear and beat this man, I think it’ll plague him for the rest of his life.”