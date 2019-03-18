Bottas wins Grand Prix in Melbourne

AFP, MELBOURNE

Valtteri Bottas yesterday upstaged his Mercedes world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton to blitz the field and win the season-opening Formula One Australian Grand Prix in a sizzling performance.

The flying Finn started second on the grid, but got a jump on the pole-sitting Briton at the first corner and never looked back, scorching round the Albert Park circuit to take the checkered flag a massive 20.9 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

Red Bull’s precocious Max Verstappen came in third place, joining them on the podium after audaciously overtaking Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel midway through the race.

Four-time world champion Vettel had to settle for fourth, trailing 57.1 seconds behind Bottas. Ferrari partner Charles Leclerc was fifth, with Haas’ Kevin Magnussen in sixth.

“How about that — yes,” said Bottas over the team radio after also taking the new bonus point for the fastest lap of the race. “Thank you, guys.”

Last year, Bottas was overshadowed by Hamilton, failing to win a race, hampered by mechanical problems and bad luck, but was fast in qualifying and only narrowly edged out of pole position.

Bottas, now in his third year with Mercedes, knows he must perform with promising Frenchman Esteban Ocon, 22, waiting in the wings as the team’s reserve driver.

He delivered in spades yesterday for his fourth Grand Prix win in his 119th race.

Driving on soft tires on a fine day, he got an electric start and built a gap of 1.153 seconds on Hamilton after the opening lap, with Vettel, Verstappen and Leclerc trailing in their wake.

The gap kept growing, and when Vettel pitted on lap 14 to swap for medium tires, Mercedes called in five-time champion Hamilton soon after.

Bottas stayed out, pumping out fastest laps, and when he pitted seven laps later, he emerged more than 10 seconds ahead of his teammate, who was clearly bemused.

“What was the reason for stopping so early?” Hamilton asked over the team radio, to be told that it was to cover Vettel’s early stop.

“I don’t think I’m going to make it to the end on this tire,” the frustrated world champion added.

With Bottas having an unsurmountable lead, the battle was on for second, with Verstappen hounding Hamilton, but unable to find a way through.

Mercedes have been in a class of their own all weekend, turning the tables on pre-season testing, at which Ferrari looked like the team to beat. The Italian team’s performance is a source of worry, especially as they have not won the constructors’ title since 2008 and their last driver to become world champion was Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, whereas Mercedes and Hamilton have won the constructors’ and drivers’ titles five years in a row.

Carlos Sainz Jr was the first casualty, forced to stop his McLaren with smoke and flames billowing out of his engine on lap 10.

It was also a day to forget for local hero Daniel Ricciardo, who lost his front wing after running onto the grass before the first corner and had to pit for a new nose. He finally retired on lap 30 of the 58-lap race.