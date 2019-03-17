Liverpool CEO battles to draw gamers

Reuters

Manchester United might be Liverpool’s biggest rivals on the pitch, but when it comes to attracting a new breed of young fans, the competition comes equally from video games such as Fortnite, the club’s CEO Peter Moore said in an interview on Friday.

Supporting a soccer club was traditionally a family affair, passed from parent to child, guaranteeing clubs a steady stream of new fans through the turnstiles as generations passed.

However, technology and social media have consigned the notion of family allegiance to soccer’s romantic past, forcing clubs to look elsewhere for new supporters, Moore said.

Today a fan could live in Liverpool, but might be a Real Madrid supporter or even a fan of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, ensconced in their bedrooms and connected through online streaming and gaming, e-sports and Twitter.

“The next generation [of fans] is going to be playing Fortnite or Apex Legends, and is he even going to get out of his bedroom? That is the challenge we face,” Moore said as he prepared to give the keynote speech at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas.

“The only way to meet that challenge is go get them,” he said. “I am loathe to say go into the bedroom and find them, but you have to. You’ve got to talk to them like they are used to being spoken to.”

After 10 years as head of Electronic Arts Sports and before that vice president of Microsoft’s interactive entertainment business, Moore speaks the language of gamers and today’s young fan.

It was that which convinced the club’s US owners, Fenway Sports Group, to hire the Liverpool-born Moore, making him responsible for all business, commercial and operational areas.

In his two years in charge he has revamped their fan engagement strategy, utilizing technology and data to better understand supporters and personalize the way the they interact with them.

“The ability for me to bring my experience, particularly in the last 20 years being in tech, has allowed me to bring that to bear against the needs and challenges of what traditional sports need to do to embrace this new generation,” Moore said. “A lot of gamers are coming through who are expecting the gaming experience.”

“They don’t actually like to sit in the living room anymore or don’t actually go to the game with their dads,” he added.

Supporters are the life blood of any sporting club and success attracts more fans. More supporters means more revenue and more revenue means better players and more success.

However, club loyalty and passion is now nurtured through technology and the challenge is how to attract and engage fans in a global marketplace where competition is cutthroat.

“My dad took me to Anfield in 1959, I was four years of age and I have bled red ever since,” Moore said. “But my son may be the last generation in the Moore family that organically became a Liverpool fan because of me.”

“If they are not going to do that then we have to go get them and build platforms they find relatable and literally talk to them like we are a video game,” he said. “It is not happening organically anymore, that rite of passage I think is finished with this generation.”

Moore said there is a new tech-savvy generation of fans that are demanding a different experience.

Liverpool are to add 360° cameras at Anfield to offer a view of the match that younger fans are used to seeing in video games such as FIFA.