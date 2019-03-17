Teen Andreescu to face Kerber in final

AFP, INDIAN WELLS, California

Canadian sensation Bianca Andreescu on Friday toppled sixth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 and is to face Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber for the title in Indian Wells.

Germany’s Kerber, ranked eighth in the world, ended Belinda Bencic’s 12-match winning streak with a 6-4, 6-2 victory to reach the final for the first time in her third semi-final appearance.

Kerber won the last four games of the opening set and the last three games of the second to subdue Bencic, who was coming off her first WTA title in four years in Dubai.

The 22-year-old Swiss, whose career was disrupted by a string of back and wrist injuries, had beaten six top-10 players in her winning streak, but could not find a way past Kerber, who broke Bencic from 30-0 down in the final game of the opening set.

“It’s always tough to play against Belinda,” Kerber said. “She played so great in the past few weeks.”

Kerber, 31, is to be playing 18-year-old Andreescu for the first time.

“I’m really looking forward to a really tough battle. She’s here as a wild card, and she beat a lot of good players,” Kerber said. “She has nothing to lose, she enjoys her tennis and she’s a great player.”

Andreescu, ranked 60th in the world after starting the year at 152, continued a stellar run that included a quarter-final victory over former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza.

She is the first wild card to reach the women’s final at Indian Wells.

“It’s incredible,” she said when told of the achievement. “Another goal of mine was to make history and I just did.”

“I really need a moment to soak this all in. This is just so incredible,” Andreescu told the crowd. “This past week has been a dream come true.”

Andreescu had to dig deep to close it out against Svitolina, who saved on match point against her serve in the penultimate game to force Andreescu to serve it out.

It would take three more match points for a weary-looking Andreescu to succeed, when another baseline rally ended with Svitolina firing a forehand into the net.

Andreescu battled cramp in the closing games.

“I think the cramping was because I was so stressed out with everything,” Andreescu said. “But I have had many moments like this in the past, playing Challenger events, juniors. Breathing really helps for me, so I took a lot of deep breaths and I tried not to get mad at myself. It really worked.

In the men’s singles, Rafael Nadal withstood the challenge of Russian Karen Khachanov to set up a blockbuster semi-final with Roger Federer, despite a flare-up of right knee trouble that required mid-match treatment.

World No. 2 Nadal dominated both tiebreakers to beat the towering Russian 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/2).

He booked a 39th career meeting with Federer, a five-time champion at Indian Wells who breezed past Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 6-4, 6-4.

“Hopefully I will be ready for it,” Nadal said. “Of course my goal and my idea is to be ready for tomorrow.”

Khachanov has now lost all six of his career meetings with the Spaniard.

He will be gunning for a chance to claim a fourth Indian Wells title, while Federer is seeking to break out of a tie with Djokovic with a record sixth.

Nadal leads the head-to-head rivalry with Federer 23-15, but Federer has won 11 of their 20 hard-court meetings, including their past five.

However, they have not met since October 2017, when Federer triumphed in straight sets in the final of the Shanghai Masters.