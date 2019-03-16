SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

MMA

McGregor sued over phone

Conor McGregor is facing a civil lawsuit after being charged in South Florida with stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photograph. Miami-Dade County court records show that 22-year-old Ahmed Abdirzak on Thursday filed a lawsuit seeking more than US$15,000, accusing McGregor of battery, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Miami Beach police said that McGregor was leaving a hotel early on Monday when Abdirzak attempted to take a photograph of him. McGregor slapped the phone out of Abdirzak’s hand and then stomped on it several times, then grabbed the phone and left the area, police said. McGregor was later arrested on robbery and criminal mischief charges.

HORSE RACING

Fatalities prompt changes

Santa Anita Park said it would ban the use of drugs and whips during competitions after a horse was euthanized on Thursday following an injury during a training run, the 22nd fatality at the Southern California track since Christmas. The restrictions would be the first of their kind in the US and came on the day that federal legislation was reintroduced that would ban race-day medication and increase out-of-competition testing nationwide. Earlier this month, Santa Anita canceled racing after the 21st fatality and brought in a surface expert to determine what had caused the spike in deaths. The track reopened less than a week later.

CRICKET

Sreesanth life ban lifted

India’s Supreme Court yesterday scrapped Shanthakumaran Sreesanth’s life ban for match-fixing, but stopped short of acquitting the paceman. The court said that Sreesanth’s case had been badly handled and gave the Board of Control for Cricket in India three months to reconsider his punishment. Sreesanth was arrested for illegal betting and spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League along with teammates Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila. “The court has given me a huge lifeline and I am happy with the opportunity given to me,” Sreesanth said. Sreesanth’s lawyer argued that no evidence had been found to prove that he underperformed in return for cash from bookmakers. “The team [Rajasthan Royals] and its owners were banned for two years only. It is completely unfair that a life ban was imposed on him [Sreesanth],” his lawyer was quoted as saying by local media.

SWIMMING

Japan’s hope ‘lacks hunger’

Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino yesterday said he has pulled out of next month’s Japanese championships, blaming a lack of hunger and triggering concerns about his appetite for Tokyo 2020. The 24-year-old was Japan’s best hope for a swimming gold next year alongside six-time Asian Games gold medalist Rikako Ikee, 18, who was diagnosed with leukemia last month. “I’ve been unable to achieve the results I had hoped for since the 2017 season,” Hagino said in a statement. “As the gap between my targets and reality has widened, it has become harder for me to maintain my motivation.” The former Asian champion has struggled with form since capturing gold in the men’s 400m individual medley at the 2016 Rio Olympics.