Brumbies roll Waratahs as Chiefs, Hurricanes draw

AFP, CANBERRA

The ACT Brumbies yesterday bounced back with an important win over the New South Wales Waratahs in their Super Rugby clash in Canberra.

The Brumbies had been disappointing in their early matches — and blew a big halftime lead against the Melbourne Rebels in their previous outing — but overcame the absence of some key players to beat the Waratahs 19-13.

Both sides ran in two tries, but it was a penalty try in the second half that in the end proved decisive, the Waratahs paying the price for being unable to defend the rolling maul of the home side as the Brumbies joined them on two wins despite having less possession.

Brumbies veteran Lachlan McCaffrey, who played on despite appearing to hurt his right knee early in the match, was pleased his team was able to blunt the Waratahs’ offense.

“We knew they have a pretty strong bench and are pretty dangerous out wide, they have an all Wallaby back row,” he said. “Our hustle defense toward that last 25 minutes was pretty crucial to getting us over the line.”

Missing Wallabies duo Allan Alaalatoa and David Pocock through injury in a match featuring plenty of Wallabies, the Brumbies also lost Rob Valentini and Scott Sio to knee injuries during the game.

Earlier, the Waikato Chiefs and Wellington Hurricanes ground out a 23-23 draw in Hamilton, leaving the home side winless after five rounds.

Both sides scored two converted tries and two penalties in a New Zealand derby that was overshadowed by the mosque attacks in Christchurch.

Players from both sides formed a circle in the center of the pitch and linked arms as they bowed heads and observed a minute’s silence for the victims.

The Chiefs led 20-13 at halftime and Damian McKenzie missed a 67th minute penalty that could have sealed the win.

Captain Brodie Retallick said he was pleased to finally get points on the board after four losses in the opening rounds, but wanted a victory.

“I’m slightly happier than I was in the last few weeks,” he said. “We dictated terms a bit more, which is pleasing, but we can’t be happy with a draw and we’re still searching for that first win.”

Hurricanes center Matt Proctor was also disappointed, but always knew they would face a tough task against their North Island rivals.

“It feels like a loss; we came here to get four points and we didn’t quite achieve that,” he said.