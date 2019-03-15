SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SKATEBOARDING

Sky Brown chooses Britain

Ten-year-old sensation Sky Brown, who had been a medal hope for Japan at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, yesterday opted to qualify under the British flag. The YouTube star, born to a Japanese mother and a British father, said that Britain offered a more relaxed approach. “I chose to compete for Britain because they told me: ‘Have fun, there’s no pressure,’ and I feel like that’s the best way for me to skate my best,” Brown said. “We would have liked Sky to skate for Japan, but it’s her choice and we wish her luck,” Japan Roller Sports Federation skateboarding committee chairman Takehisa Miyazawa said. “Japan has good depth in women’s skateboarding,” he said, pointing to teenagers Sakura Yosozumi and Kisa Nakamura.

FORMULA ONE

Race director Whiting dies

Race director Charlie Whiting has died from a pulmonary embolism three days before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. He was 66. Governing body FIA issued a statement saying Whiting died yesterday morning in Melbourne. Whiting began his career in 1977 working at the Hesketh team and later moved to Bernie Eccelstone’s Brabham team in the 1980s. He joined FIA in 1988 and became a race director in 1997. Whiting was active in making F1 safer and was widely acknowledged as a calming influence.

SOCCER

No vote on world league

FIFA has backed away from a vote on a planned “Worldwide Nations League” tournament after its task force reported that it was unable to find consensus on a format. The FIFA Council had been expected to decide in Miami this week whether to introduce the tournament, but the task force concluded that a vote should not take place. However, the council is to vote today on whether to hold a “pilot” edition of a 24-team Club World Cup in 2021. That plan is opposed by UEFA and Europe’s professional leagues, which do not want to start any new competitions until at least 2025. The council is also to discuss plans for expanding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to 48 teams with possible additional hosts.

CANADA

Abuse unit established

Minister for Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan on Wednesday announced the formation of an investigative unit to combat harassment, abuse and discrimination in sport, among other measures. An investigation by Canadian Broadcasting Corp last month found widespread abuse across the amateur sport system, with at least 222 coaches having been convicted of sexual offenses in the past 20 years in cases involving more than 600 underage victims. Duncan introduced measures to protect athletes, including the threat to withhold funding, and announced a third-party investigative unit that would be available to national sport organizations. She also introduced a national toll-free help line staffed by professionals that would be available to victims and witnesses of abuse, discrimination or harassment. The investigative unit and help line were operational as of Tuesday, Duncan said. She has warned sports federations that to get funding from the government, they need to act swiftly on complaints while putting mechanisms in place to protect athletes or risk having that funding pulled.