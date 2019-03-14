Price sets record in Canadiens victory

AP, MONTREAL

Carey Price on Tuesday night made 20 saves to become the goaltender with the most regular-season wins in the storied history of the Montreal Canadiens, who beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1.

It was win No. 315 for Price, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Jacques Plante atop the team leaderboard. Plante played for Montreal from 1952 to 1963.

Max Domi had two goals and Brett Kulak also scored as the Canadiens (37-26-7) stopped a two-game slide. Tomas Tatar, who played for the Red Wings from 2010 to last year, had two assists against his former team.

Andreas Athanasiou scored in the third period for the Red Wings (24-36-10), who have won just once in their past 12 games.

Price was on his game from the opening face-off, making a nice pad save on Athanasiou on a breakaway in the game’s first minute.

With the game still scoreless in the second period, Price made a spectacular pad save on Michael Rasmussen before Shea Weber knocked the rebound away mid-air.

Domi put Montreal in front 12 minutes, 27 seconds into the second when he deflected Andrew Shaw’s hard pass from the half-wall past Bernier for his 23rd goal of the season.

Kulak made it 2-0 five minutes later with a one-timer through traffic that knuckled on Bernier and trickled past him.

Athanasiou got Detroit on the board when he beat Price between the pads 40 seconds into the third period.

Domi added an empty-netter with 49 seconds to play.

In other games on Tuesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 7-4, the Pittsburgh Penguins pounded the Washington Capitals 5-3, the San Jose Sharks edged the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 and the Calgary Flames crushed the New Jersey Devils 9-4.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Stars shut out the Buffalo Sabres 2-0, the Arizona Coyotes defeated the St Louis Blues 3-1 and the Anaheim Ducks outlasted the Nashville Predators 3-2.

Additional reporting by staff writer