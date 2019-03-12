Australia chase down record-high 359

AFP, MOHALI, India

Peter Handscomb’s maiden century and a blistering 84 from Ashton Turner on Sunday helped Australia chase down a record 359 against India to level the series at 2-2 in the fourth one-day international.

Turner’s 43-ball blitz in Mohali gave Australia the win by four wickets with 13 balls to spare in their highest-ever run chase.

The Baggy Greens’ previous best was 334 against England in 2011 in Sydney.

A 192-run second-wicket partnership between Handscomb, who smashed 117 off 105 balls, and Usman Khawaja, who made 91, was key to taking the series into the final match in Delhi tomorrow.

Turner, who made his debut in the opening match and playing just his second, also built crucial partnerships, including an 86-run stand with Alex Carey, who made 21.

The 26-year-old, who replaced injured Marcus Stoinis, hit five fours and six sixes to smash the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

“The plan was to take the game as deep as we could. Ashton playing his second game and playing a match-winning knock, and Peter playing such a knock and Usman coming to form was wonderful,” Australia skipper Aaron Finch said.

“We have seen him do that a lot in Big Bash. It was a world-class knock and to take on two of the best death bowlers in the world was outstanding,” Finch added of the Man of the Match.

Rishabh Pant, doing the keeping duties in place of the rested Mahendra Singh Dhoni, missed a chance to stump Turner on 38 and the innings also witnessed a few dropped catches.

“It became too wet to bowl, it was very difficult to bowl in the right areas. Crucial [about the stumping chance], we were sloppy in the field and should’ve grabbed our chances, but Ashton [Turner] played one hell of a knock. Handscomb and Khawaja played well too, but Ashton’s innings was the game-changer,” India captain Virat Kohli said.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan struck a career-best 143 to guide India to 358-9 after electing to bat first.

The hosts rode on a 193-run opening stand between Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who made 95, to post a big total.

In Durban, South Africa Quinton de Kock ended a streak of near misses with a scintillating century, setting up a series-clinching win for South Africa in the third one-day international against Sri Lanka.

De Kock hit 121 in a total of 331-5, while Sri Lanka, chasing a revised target of 193 in 24 overs after a lengthy rain delay, made 121-5 to hand the hosts a 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

In Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, David Willey spearheaded another rout of an indisciplined West Indies batting lineup as England completed a 3-0 sweep of the series with an eight-wicket victory in the third and final Twenty20 international.

Medium-pacer Willey finished with career-best figures of 4-7 from three overs as the hosts were demolished for 71 off just 13 overs.