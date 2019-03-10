Harding, Coetzee and Lorenzo-Vega share Qatar lead

AP, DOHA

South Africans Justin Harding and George Coetzee and French player Mike Lorenzo-Vega on Friday shared the second-round lead at the Qatar Masters after all three shot four-under 68s for the second straight day.

The trio top a tight leaderboard at eight-under, with 12 players within two shots heading into the weekend at the Doha Golf Club.

“I’m just happy to be playing some better golf,” said Coetzee, who has four top-10 finishes at the tournament, but has never won.

“I guess I made a bit of a mind switch and started focusing a little bit more on what’s going on at the moment instead of where I want to be in a couple of years,” he said. “I was in contention seven years go and I still haven’t won this thing, so I guess I don’t know the magic recipe, but I’ll be looking for it over the weekend.”

Lorenzo-Vega, playing in the day’s opening group, made five birdies and a bogey to set the early pace.

Harding also followed with five birdies and a bogey, while Coetzee played a bogey-free round.

First round coleader Adri Arnaus of Spain shot 70 to tie for second with England’s Oliver Wilson, South African Erik van Rooyen and Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura, who all shot 68s to finish one shot behind.

Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts and Scotland’s Richie Ramsey were in an eight-player group at six-under after both finished with 70.