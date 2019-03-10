Capitals defeat Devils 3-0 to extend win streak to six

AP, WASHINGTON

Braden Holtby was worried that the Washington Capitals might come out flat against the last-placed New Jersey Devils, who were missing several regulars, so he made sure he was on his game from the moment the puck was dropped on Friday.

Holtby was right, and he was well prepared. He stopped 25 shots to help the slow-starting Capitals shut out the Devils 3-0 for their sixth consecutive victory.

It was not pretty, but it was good enough to put the defending Stanley Cup champions back in sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division.

“Playing a team like them with a ton of injuries, you don’t really know,” Holtby said.

“I was just trying to be prepared thinking that might happen and be there [and] do my job,” he said.

Holtby did his job by robbing All-Star Kyle Palmieri in the first period and making a handful of other important saves in a game that should not have been so close.

With his 35th career shutout, Holtby tied Olie Kolzig for the most in franchise history.

Andre Burakovsky extended his goal streak to three games by finishing off a rush 2 minutes, 40 seconds in, and Nicklas Backstrom scored on a power play in the third period.

Lars Eller sealed it with an empty-netter in the final minute of a game that was hardly a masterpiece, with the puck bouncing all over bad ice and playoff contenders at times playing down to their competition.

“I feel like games like this are going to happen,” Backstrom said.

“Even if we didn’t play our best, it’s a good thing that we came out of it with two points,” he said.

“But we’re a smart group in here. We realize we can play a lot better. We’re going to take these two points and move forward,” the 31-year-old added.

There were some positives, such as a six-for-six showing on the penalty kill and scoring from the fourth line.

However, after the Capitals had just three shots to show for more than four minutes of power-play time in the first period, assistant coach Blaine Forsythe was sharply critical at the first intermission.

“We have every reason to be motivated given the standings,” Forsythe said on the team’s radio network.

“That was garbage, that period, to be honest with you. We got outworked in every aspect of the game. That can’t happen. We’ve got to be way better,” he said.

Washington took six minor penalties over the course of the game, but got better as it went along.

“We progressed and figured out a way,” defenseman John Carlson said. “They all count the same.”

The same could not be said of the Devils, who lost their fifth in a row.

Without Taylor Hall, the league’s most valuable player last year, and five other lineup mainstays, New Jersey went zero for six on power plays to extend their drought to zero for 24 over their past nine games.

Rookie goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood did his best to keep the Devils in the game by making 33 saves, and coach John Hynes was proud of his team’s work ethic against long odds.

“I thought we had opportunities to score,” Hynes said.

“I thought we worked for them. I thought we had some grade-A chances,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the puck didn’t go in for us, but you can’t fault the effort,” he added.

In other games on Friday, the Florida Panthers crushed the Minnesota Wild 6-2, the Winnipeg Jets annihilated the Carolina Hurricanes 8-1 and the Anaheim Ducks demolished the Montreal Canadiens 8-2.