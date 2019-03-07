Celtics smother Warriors in 128-95 win

AP, OAKLAND, California

DeMarcus Cousins on Tuesday night lost his cool as the Golden State Warriors lost at home in embarrassing fashion once again.

Gordon Hayward scored 30 points off the bench, Kyrie Irving had 19 points and 11 assists, and the Boston Celtics ran away from the Warriors early on the way to a 128-95 win in a game that turned testy with the two-time defending champions down big.

Cousins and Terry Rozier received double technicals with 8 minutes, 44 seconds to play.

Cousins was called for his fifth foul on a charge drawn by Aron Baynes, then the fiery Warriors center stood over Baynes in clear frustration. Jayson Tatum bumped Cousins with his right arm and Cousins pushed back with some force, then Rozier entered the fray and he and Cousins traded shoves.

“It was silly. It was nothing, absolutely nothing,” Cousins said without elaborating.

Boogie’s moment summed up an ugly evening of basketball by his team, and fans seeing their final season in the East Bay made a mad dash for the Oracle Arena exits in the closing minutes.

It was the Warriors’ fifth home defeat by 20 or more points.

“I’d love to have some magic potion and say we can come out and play with better energy and better discipline and kind of rectify it, but we’ve got to, at some point, stop talking about it and figure it out,” Stephen Curry said.

Curry provided a bright spot with 23 points and four three-pointers on a night when Klay Thompson sat out with soreness in his right knee.

“Klay would have had to play a hell of a game to overcome all that,” coach Steve Kerr said.

Kevin Durant scored 18 points, but committed five turnovers, while Cousins wound up with 10 points on 4-12 shooting — missing all five of his three-point tries — and nine rebounds to go with four turnovers.

The Warriors, who had won their past two meetings with Boston, could not overcome a lackluster first half in which they were outhustled on both ends and faced a daunting 73-48 halftime deficit.

“It looked to me like we were jogging up the floor. You can’t play basketball jogging. You’ve got to sprint,” Kerr said. “Your cuts have to be hard. You have to be going all-out. We did not go all-out and it was embarrassing.”

Tatum scored 17 points for the Celtics, who came in having lost five of six since the All-Star break.

“I think we played with purpose all the way through. We were very businesslike the whole night, even at halftime and just now after the game,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “We know we haven’t played like that enough, but it’s encouraging as a reminder that we can.”

“It starts with a passion and an anger and an intensity, and it wasn’t there tonight,” Kerr said.

Durant responded by asking: “I thought we moved off of joy, now anger?”

“All around top to bottom, coaches, players, we’ve just got to be better,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, it was:

‧ Rockets 107, Raptors 95

‧ 76ers 114, Magic 106

‧ Pacers 105, Bulls 96

‧ Grizzlies 120, T’Blazers 111

‧ T’wolves 131, Thunder 120