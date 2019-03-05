Du Plessis hails ‘biggest weapon’ Tahir after win

AFP, JOHANNESBURG

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Sunday hailed Imran Tahir as his team’s “biggest weapon” after the leg-spinner took three wickets against Sri Lanka, just two days after losing his Cricket South Africa contract.

Du Plessis hit an unbeaten 112 as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the opening one-day international in Johannesburg.

The hosts won the toss at the Wanderers Stadium, asked Sri Lanka to bat and bowled them out for 231, a total South Africa overtook with more than 11 overs to spare.

Du Plessis praised veteran Tahir, who turns 40 later this month, for ensuring South Africa chased a modest total by making crucial breakthroughs with figures of 3-26.

“He is probably my biggest weapon as a captain over the years,” Du Plessis said of Tahir, who saw his contract for the 2019-2020 season not renewed on Friday last week.

The captain added that early strikes by Lungi Ngidi, playing in his first international match since suffering a knee injury in November last year, had also been important.

“Imran bowled brilliantly in the middle overs today, but it is really important to get wickets with the new ball,” Du Plessis said.

Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga rued the failure of his batsmen to capitalize on good starts.

“We lost wickets at crucial times,” he said, adding that on both occasions when a promising partnership was broken, the other “in” batsman had been dismissed almost immediately.