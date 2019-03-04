Park shoots 64 for thrilling two-stroke win in Singapore

AFP, SINGAPORE

Red-hot world No. 2 Park Sung-hyun yesterday shot a stunning best-of-the-week round of eight-under 64 to claim a two-stroke victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The 25-year-old South Korean reeled in early leader Australian Minjee Lee by the turn, and four birdies on a flawless back nine saw her finish the US$1.5 million tournament at 15-under-par with Lee back on 13-under after a three-under 69.

“I’m really, really delighted and happy with my play today, and I think today is one of the best days that I am playing so far on the LPGA Tour,” Park said.

“I didn’t think I would win this fast and I’m really happy,” she added. “I used to have a tough beginning [of the season] in the last few years, and this first win is so fast that I think I will play really comfortable the rest of my season.”

World No. 3 Lee’s challenge faltered after a bogey five on the 14th hole, which handed Park a one-stroke lead that she extended with an additional birdie on the 16th hole.

Tied for third on 11-under were South Korea’s Ko Jin-young and Spain’s Zahara Munoz, who both had final rounds of 69.

Park is wildly popular among fans in her homeland. They follow her around the world in packs, with many this week sporting the message “Shut up and attack” on their shirts. Not that Park needed any advice as she stayed calm, demonstrating a steely nerve when the pressure was on.

“To see all these fans travel from so far away to watch really helps me,” Park said.

The 22-year-old Lee had started the day a shot behind overnight leader and world No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn, but a birdie on the first hole gave her a share of the lead.

When Ariya found the water for a double bogey on the fourth hole, the Australian was out in front on her own — until Park started her charge.

A double bogey seven on the 13th hole ended Ariya’s challenge, and the tournament settled into a shootout between Park and Lee.

Park edged in front, sealing the victory with a nerveless 8m putt on the 16th hole for a birdie four.

“She’s the kind of player who comes around once in a lifetime,” said Park’s caddie, David Jones, of the double major winner.

Ariya signed for a three-over 75 that left her tied for eighth.

Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling placed joint 43rd.

Additional reporting by staff writer