Bayern rout ’Gladbach 5-1 to catch Dortmund

AP, BERLIN

Bayern Munich have all the momentum in the Bundesliga after winning 5-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as the six-time defending champions moved level on points with leader Borussia Dortmund after their 11th win in 12 league games.

Dortmund, who enjoyed a nine-point lead at one stage, have only one win from their past five games.

The visitors stormed into an early lead with Javi Martinez heading in James Rodriguez’s corner in the second minute — with the aid of a push on ’Gladbach defender Nico Elvedi — while Mueller beat Yann Sommer in the 11th minute to make it 2-0.

Sommer, who had denied Lewandowski in the first minute, produced two more excellent saves to keep his side in the game.

Lars Stindl pulled one back eight minutes before the break when Thorgan Hazard played him in and he finished with a blistering shot past Manuel Neuer.

However, Bayern struck again two minutes into the second half, Lewandowski taking Thiago Alcantara’s pass and blasting the ball in under the crossbar.

Serge Gnabry netted with 15 minutes remaining and Lewandowski took his league tally to 15 goals with a penalty in stoppage time.

Schalke 04’s miserable season continued with a 4-0 defeat at home to Fortuna Duesseldorf in what could be coach Domenico Tedesco’s last game.

Coming at the end of a turbulent week — director Christian Heidel announced his resignation and the club brought in Jochen Schneider from Leipzig to replace him — Schalke’s 13th defeat in 24 league games will increase the pressure on Tedesco. He was already under scrutiny after failing to build on the club’s second-place finish last year.

Dodi Lukebakio’s first-half penalty and two goals from Dawid Kownacki, along with a strike from Benito Raman in the second half, were more than enough for Duesseldorf.

It could have been even worse for Schalke — Lukebakio had a goal ruled out through VAR and Hamza Mendyl made a crucial intervention to deny Raman.

Goncalo Paciencia scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time for Eintracht Frankfurt to secure a 3-2 win over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, who had Kasim Nuhu sent off for a second yellow card in the second half.

Hoffenheim were leading 2-1 until Sebastien Haller equalized in the 89th minute.

A 1-0 win at last-place Nuremberg was enough for RB Leipzig to climb up to third.

Niklas Stark made up for his own-goal by scoring the winner as Hertha BSC came from behind to beat FSV Mainz 2-1, while Bayer 04 Leverkusen secured a 2-0 win over SC Freiburg.