Federer beats Tsitsipas in Dubai to claim 100th title

Reuters

Roger Federer on Saturday claimed the 100th ATP title of his career by beating 20-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion became the second man in the Open era to win 100 titles, after the US’ Jimmy Connors, who won 109.

Switzerland’s Federer also avenged his shock defeat by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open fourth round in January and is to climb to No. 4 in the rankings today.

“I’m delighted. It’s great to win my eighth here in Dubai and in combination with my 100th singles title,” Federer said.

“Tough conditions and tough opponents — to win in Marseille [on Sunday last week] and then come here was difficult for Stefanos,” he said.

Federer, who had been stuck on 99 titles since triumphing at his hometown tournament in Basel in October, broke Tsitsipas in the first game of the match and saved two break points at 5-4 to claim the first set in 36 minutes.

Tsitsipas, who is to break into the top 10 for the first time, held firm up to 4-4 in the second set before the 37-year-old Federer switched gears to seal the decisive break and close out the victory.

“I don’t know if Stefanos was born when I won my first title,” Federer said jokingly following a tribute video that included his first title in Milan in 2001.

“It’s a privilege [to play against potential champions] because I’ll be watching them on TV. It was a treat to play Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. I’m sure Stefanos will have a wonderful career,” Federer said. “Tennis is in good hands regardless of whether I’m there or not.”

Federer has won at least one ATP trophy in nearly every season since his first title, missing out only in 2016 when he suffered a knee injury.

Federer won 24 of his 100 titles in consecutive finals from Oct. 2003 to Oct. 2005 and the magnitude of his achievement was not lost on Tsitsipas.

“Just thinking about it, getting to 100, is completely insane. I don’t know how you did that. I’d be happy with 100 [match] wins ... I’m joking,” he said.

“It’s an honor playing Roger... I’ve been idolizing him since I was six — and watching him on TV, I was just like you guys... I had the biggest smile on my face,” Tsitsipas added.