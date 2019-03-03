SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BADMINTON

Chou nabs semi-final spot

Taiwanese ace Chou Tien-chen yesterday defeated Malaysian Lee Zii Jia 21-18, 22-20 to advance to the men’s singles semi-finals at the Yonex German Open. The quarter-final was Chou’s chance at revenge after he lost to Lee in the first round of the men’s singles at the Indonesia Masters. Yesterday in an intense match that lasted 49 minutes, Chou overcame a six-point deficit to claim the first set and came back to win the second after Lee set up the game point. World No. 3 Chou is to play Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the semi-finals. They have faced each other three times before, with Chou prevailing each time.

BRIDGE

Top player fails doping test

World No. 1 Geir Helgemo has been suspended after failing a drug test, the World Bridge Federation said on its Web site on Friday. Helgemo, who is Norwegian, but represents Monaco in events, tested positive for synthetic testosterone and female fertility drug clomifene at a World Bridge Series event in Orlando, Florida, in September last year, the federation said. After accepting he had breached anti-doping rules, Helgemo was suspended until Nov. 20. He also had all titles, medals and points from last year’s series revoked. Norwegian Bridge Federation president Kari-Anne Opsal said that the drugs were “not performance enhancing.” The federation is recognized by the International Olympic Committee and abides by World Anti-Doping Agency rules.

BASEBALL

CEO filmed wrestling wife

The MLB is looking into a physical confrontation between San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer and his wife that was captured on video. The league “is aware of the incident and, just like any other situation like this, will immediately begin to gather the facts,” it said in e-mailed statement. News site TMZ on Friday posted a video of the incident, describing it as a physical altercation. In the short clip, Baer wrestles with his wife over what appears to be a phone. She falls out of her chair onto the ground. Police are interviewing witnesses, including the person who took the video, TMZ reported. Baer and his wife, Pam, released a statement saying that they were “deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue.” Later, Larry Baer issued a follow-up statement. “I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization,” he said. “It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again.”

SOCCER

Rule to stop wall jostling

Defending against a free-kick might become a little less disruptive. A change that was up for approval yesterday attempts to stop attacking teams jostling and jumping in defensive walls. They would not be allowed in the barrier alongside defenders, with the change forcing them to keep a minimum 1 yard (0.91m) distance. Referees would be freed from focusing on shoving in the wall. While defenders would still have to be 10 yards from the free-kick, attackers would remain able to form a wall on their own in front, although that would further inhibit the space for the free-kicker to bend the ball into the net. The change would be introduced from June if approved by the International Football Association Board. Also on the agenda was a change to reduce uncertainty on handballs by specifying when an incident is not deliberate.