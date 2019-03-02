Tough win moves Federer two away from 100th title

AFP, DUBAI

Roger Federer on Thursday moved to within two wins of a 100th career title after coming through a tough test in difficult conditions against Marton Fucsovics to reach the Dubai Championships semi-finals.

The seven-time champion beat his Hungarian opponent 7-6 (8/6), 6-4 in gusting winds and brief rain delays.

“It was tricky. A couple of rain delays, especially one at 5-all, coming back with sort of no preparation,” Federer said. “The energy of the body, the adrenaline, tactics, all that stuff kind of fades away just a little bit in those rain delays.”

Federer is to face Borna Coric after the Croatian sixth seed defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/1).

Earlier on Thursday, fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the last four as he defeated Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (1/7), 6-1 and set up a meeting with Gael Monfils.

France’s Monfils, who is to return to the world top 20 on Monday, battled into the semi-finals with a 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2 win over qualifier Ricardas Berankis.

Tsitsipas had to dig deep to get past Hurkacz, going the distance in the first two sets and being broken when serving for the match before seeing off the world No. 77 after more than two-and-a-quarter hours.

“The breaks I got in the third set refreshed my mind. I was able to raise my level,” Tsitsipas said. “I knew that if I kept fighting, more chances would come — and they did.”

Unseeded Monfils, 32, said that he needed to get angry with himself to get over the line after missing chances to close out a straight-sets victory when a set up and leading the second 5-4.

“It was tough mentally. I was upset that I didn’t finish it [then]. I had to get angry to find the energy to come back,” he said.

In the end it took nearly two hours for Monfils to beat Berankis, ranked 113 in the world.

“The last three games was just pure anger. I was aggressive, but I was little bit worried,” Monfils said. “I wanted this match even more. The intensity, definitely it’s something positive.”