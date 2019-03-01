Ariya takes share of first-round lead in Singapore

AFP, SINGAPORE

World No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn yesterday joined a five-way tie for the first-round lead at the HSBC Women’s World Championship as reigning title-holder Michelle Wie withdrew with a hand injury.

Australia’s Minjee Lee, China’s Yu Liu, American Amy Olson and Celine Boutier of France were level with Ariya on four-under-par 68, but it was a brutal day in Singapore for Wie and Amy Yang.

Yang, last week’s winner at the LPGA Thailand, lasted just three holes before pulling out due to illness, while Wie’s title defense was also cruelly cut short.

The 29-year-old American only returned to action last week after wrist surgery, but she struggled to 10-over-par through 14 holes, including a double-bogey followed by a triple-bogey, before calling it quits.

No further details were given about the hand injury and Wie did not speak to reporters as she left the par-72 Sentosa Golf Club course.

Meanwhile, Ariya said that her run to the top of the board was stoked by sibling rivalry. At three-under-par with two to play, she saw she was tied for second at three-under with her sister, Moriya Jutanugarn.

“I just saw her score,” Ariya said. “So I wanted to make birdie.”

The 23-year-old duly delivered with a birdie-two on the par-three 17th, and then held her nerve over a par putt on the final hole to sign for her bogey-free 68.

“I played pretty good,” Ariya said. “I hit tee shots pretty good and iron was good. I missed lots of putts, but also made a few putts.”

Australian rising star Lee entered the event at a career-high world No. 3, and she carded five birdies and an eagle-three to wipe out the damage done by three bogeys.

“I just wanted to bring the momentum into this week,” the 22-year-old said. “So I feel like I’m striking it pretty solid and my putting is pretty solid, too. So yeah, I’m hoping to take that momentum into the next three days.”

World No. 2 Park Song-Hyun of South Korea had been with the leaders until a bogey-five on the final hole saw her slip back into second on three-under for the day with six other players.

Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling was three strokes behind the leaders on one-under 71 with two others sharing 19th.

However, much of the talk was about Wie and the disappointment of losing a player who memorably won last year’s edition with a brilliant 45-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

Yang, also 29, won her eighth professional title five days earlier in Thailand, but she carded a bogey-five on her second hole and double-bogey-six on the third before withdrawing.

Additional reporting by staff writer