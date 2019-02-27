Vegas Golden Knights gamble on forward Mark Stone

AP

Mark Stone was considered the best player available as the NHL trade deadline approached, a 26-year-old forward who consistently has 60 points a season.

The Vegas Golden Knights on Monday made a calculated gamble to acquire him in the boldest move around the league simply because of the steep price paid in their bid to win the Stanley Cup.

Vegas gave up defenseman Erik Brannstrom, a 2020 second-round pick and forward Oscar Lindberg.

“This type of player doesn’t come available very often,” Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said. “We believe he is one of the best all-around players in the NHL.”

Meanwhile, Columbus bolstered their depth by adding defenseman Adam McQuaid from the New York Rangers and goaltender Keith Kinkaid from New Jersey, after previously picking up forwards Ryan Dzingel and Matt Duchene.

“I feel we have a really good team and this gives us an opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said.

The Winnipeg Jets made one big deal, acquiring forward Kevin Hayes, and a series of smaller ones.

“It’s an exciting time for lots of franchises around the league that were able to add players,” said Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland, who traded forward Gustav Nyquist and defenseman Nick Jensen to San Jose and Washington respectively.