George and Thunder take two overtimes to beat Jazz

Paul George scored 45 points on Friday, including a floater with less than a second left in the second overtime, to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 148-147 win over the visiting Utah Jazz.

The Jazz led by one when George grabbed a rebound off a missed shot by Utah’s Joe Ingles with 10 seconds left. George kept the ball until he drove into the lane and released a high floater that went cleanly through the net.

Russell Westbrook’s NBA-record streak of 11 consecutive triple-doubles came to an end when he was called for his sixth foul on a charge with 1 minute, 9 seconds remaining in the first extra session. Westbrook finished with 43 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. He hit a season-high six three-pointers.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 38 points, going 14 of 35 from the field.

Raptors 120, Spurs 117

Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and scored the go-ahead dunk after a steal with 15.1 seconds remaining as hosts the Toronto Raptors defeated his former team, the San Antonio Spurs.

Former Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and eight assists in his first game in Toronto since his off-season trade to the Spurs. Marco Belinelli added 21 points on five three-pointers for San Antonio.

Pascal Siakam added 22 points and six assists for the Raptors, while Serge Ibaka contributed 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Timberwolves 115, Knicks 104

Reserve Derrick Rose scored 20 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves overcame the absence of All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns to earn a victory over the New York Knicks, who had their team-record home losing streak reach 18 games.

Towns was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol before the game and missed the first game of his four-year career. He was involved in a traffic accident in the Minneapolis area on Thursday while headed to the airport.

Taj Gibson started for Towns and added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota.

New York, who got 20 points apiece from Allonzo Trier and Damyean Dotson, lost for the 19th time in their past 20 games.

Nuggets 114, Mavericks 104

The visiting Denver Nuggets shook off some rust before drilling the Dallas Mavericks with a third-quarter barrage en route to a victory.

The Nuggets trailed for much of the first half against the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic. The rookie sensation is day-to-day due to a sore right knee.

Nikola Jokic posted a team-high 19 points along with 13 rebounds and eight assists for Denver, while Paul Millsap had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Dallas rookie Jalen Brunson finished with a game-high and career-best 22 points.

Bulls 110, Magic 109

Lauri Markkanen hit two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining to give the Chicago Bulls a road victory that snapped the Orlando Magic’s five-game winning streak.

The Bulls were down by one when Markkanen was fouled on a three-point attempt. After missing the first attempt, Markkanen sank the next two free throws to put the Bulls ahead. The Magic could not get a shot off before the buzzer sounded at the other end.

Markkanen led Chicago with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Zach LaVine had 22 points and six assists.

Evan Fournier had 22 points for Orlando, while Nikola Vucevic added 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Pistons 125, Hawks 122

Thon Maker drilled a tiebreaking three-pointer with 17.1 seconds remaining, and the visiting Detroit Pistons held on to beat the Atlanta Hawks.