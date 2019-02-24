Yang, Lee share lead going into final day of LPGA Thailand

AFP, BANGKOK

Amy Yang and Minjee Lee yesterday shared a narrow lead after the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand, as the top spot continues to change hands going into the final day.

South Korea’s Yang started out two strokes short of Friday frontrunner Jenny Shin, but closed the gap thanks to six birdies and a bogey-free round to sign for 66 and a 15-under par aggregate.

World No. 7 Lee carded a bogey on the ninth hole, but six birdies including a long putt on the 18th sealed her portion of the lead.

The Australian is eyeing a fifth LPGA title and said she felt ready.

“I’ve been holing a couple more putts this week than the other two weeks that I played, so that’s a good sign,” she said. “And I’ve been hitting it pretty solid, so that’s pretty nice too.”

Shin trailed Yang and Lee by only two shots after a frustrating two bogeys on the second and fifth holes, but two birdies and an eagle on the 18th hole kept her in sight of victory.

LPGA Australian Open winner Nelly Korda was one stroke behind her after sinking seven birdies and one bogey.

The US$1.6 million tournament is being held at the par-72 Old Course of the Siam Country Club Pattaya in Chonburi Province.

Thailand’s world No. 1, Ariya Jutanugarn, crept closer to the leading pack with a round of 68, but is still seven shots away from the front. She is also tied with her sister Moriya.

MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP

Reuters

Dustin Johnson on Friday surged to a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar with a flawless four-under-par 67 in the second round of the WGC Mexico Championship. The world No. 3 wiped out the early four-stroke advantage of Northern Ireland’s McIlroy at the Club de Golf Chapultepec to wind up at 11-under 131 for the tournament.

Overnight leader McIlroy, who shot a first-round 63, looked set to break open the tournament with birdies at three of his first four holes, but a bogey at the sixth and a double at the ninth left him with a 70.

Kuchar’s six-birdie 67 kept him at the top end of the leaderboard, while Tiger Woods and defending champion Phil Mickelson were on the move.

Woods found his putting touch to advance to within six shots of the lead with a 66 and Mickelson rebounded from an opening 79 with the joint best round of the day, a 65.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood and Spaniard Sergio Garcia were tied for fourth on seven-under.

Fleetwood started his day with back-to-back eagles and matched Mickelson’s 65, while Garcia shot a 66.