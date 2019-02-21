Padres, Machado agree to 10-year, US$300m deal

Reuters

The San Diego Padres have reached an agreement with free agent infielder Manny Machado on a 10-year, US$300 million deal, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

It would be the most lucrative free-agent contract in the history of American sports, according to MLB.com.

Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler told The Athletic that the deal was not done.

“We do not have a deal. We are continuing discussions,” Fowler said.

However, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal characterized Fowler’s comments as “semantics,” reporting that the financial terms are in place and that the two sides are finalizing the language.

Machado also needs to pass a physical.

Two of the runners-up for Machado, the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, were informed of Machado’s decision on Tuesday afternoon.

The White Sox on Monday night met with Machado’s representatives, according to general manager Rick Hahn. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf was also present.

Hahn said they left the meeting “feeling pretty good” about their chances to sign Machado.

The Phillies were also in contact with Machado’s reps.

The contract reportedly includes an opt-out after the fifth season.

Machado, 26, batted .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs last season with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove Award winner was one of the top unsigned superstars on the market, along with Harper.

Landing Machado does not eliminate San Diego from the Harper chase. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the Padres have not ruled out another big move, as their projected US$110 million payroll — including Machado — is still lower than most teams.

The Padres have posted eight straight losing seasons and not been to the playoffs since 2006.