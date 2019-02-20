Blackhawks hold off Senators 8-7

AP, CHICAGO

Alex DeBrincat scored a hat-trick on Monday as part of a five-point night to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a wild 8-7 win over the visiting Ottawa Senators.

“High-scoring affair, obviously,” DeBrincat said. “It’s a pretty crazy game — more like a summer hockey game — but we got the win so we’ll move on from here.”

DeBrincat continues to thrive on a line with Dylan Strome, his former juniors teammate. He has six goals and six assists in his past six games and points in 11 of his past 12 games.

“They’re giving me the puck a lot in each game, so all I have to do is bear down and put it in the net,” DeBrincat said.

The offensive barrage started early, as the teams combined for nine goals in the first period. It was the highest-scoring frame in the NHL this season, and the 12th-highest scoring period in league history.

Starting goalies Collin Delia of Chicago (three goals on 10 shots) and Anders Nilsson of Ottawa (four goals on 12 shots) were both pulled before the first period was complete.

“It wasn’t pretty defensively... The good news is we won when we maybe didn’t have our best effort,” Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said.

“We found a way,” he added.

The Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane recorded a goal and two assists to extend his point streak to 18 games, the longest streak by an NHL player this season.

It was also Kane’s 17th straight game with at least one assist, tying him with Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey for the third-longest assists streak in NHL history.

“I’ve seen a lot of weird games, and that’s one of them,” Ottawa coach Guy Boucher said.

“It’s definitely not one of those games you spend a long time watching video on,” Boucher added.

Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists for Chicago. Brandon Saad and Jonathan Toews each had a goal and an assist, and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Blackhawks.

Colin White and Thomas Chabot each scored twice for the Senators, with White also recording an assist.

Mark Stone had a goal and an assist, and Bobby Ryan and Rudolfs Balcers produced a goal apiece.

“Nine goals in one period, I think that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that,” Chabot said.

In Monday’s other games, it was:

‧ Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 1

‧ Capitals 3, Kings 2

‧ Bruins 6, Sharks 5

‧ Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 0

‧ Flames 5, Coyotes 2