Team LeBron rally to win NBA All-Star game

AP, CHARLOTTE, North Carolina

LeBron James was trading lob passes with Dwyane Wade again, one last time. Catching lobs from former teammate Kyrie Irving once again, too. Then after making a step-back three-pointer late, he stared down Joel Embiid to send a message without saying a word.

Oh, this mattered to James — and Team LeBron as well.

Team LeBron, down by 20 in the second half, on Sunday finally got firing and went on to beat Team Giannis 178-164 in the All-Star Game.

Most Valuable Player (MVP) Kevin Durant scored 31 points for Team LeBron, the one that James drafted and led to victory in the captain’s-choice format for a second consecutive season.

“You put me on the floor, I love to compete,” James said in the post-game interview room. “I’m a competitor, no matter what it is. I was competing to see if I could get to this table first.”

He was not kidding. He then turned to NBA spokesman Mark Broussard, asked if he was the first player to get into the room and grinned when told he was.

“See what I’m talking about?” James said.

Klay Thompson scored 20 points, and James and Kawhi Leonard each had 19 for the winners.

“It’s all sweet to me,” Durant said after getting his second All-Star MVP award, to go with the one he claimed in 2012. “It’s hard to rank because everything’s special, but it’s cool to be out there with some of the best players to ever play the game, and to win MVP in front of my family and friends is pretty sweet.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo — the first-time captain — led everybody with 38 points on 17 of 23 shooting for the team he drafted.

Paul George and Khris Middleton each scored 20 points for Team Giannis, who also got 17 apiece from Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook.

“Just being the leader of a team, it wasn’t as tough as I thought,” Antetokounmpo said. “My teammates, the guys in the locker room, encouraged me to step up, and take it serious and play hard.”

The highlights, as would be expected, were absurdly good, time and again.

Curry slammed the ball off the floor on a first-half fast break and watched it ricochet toward the rim with an apex that flirted with the top of the backboard. Too high for most humans — but Antetokounmpo is not most humans.

The freakishly tall Greek star slammed Curry’s unconventional alley-oop pass home, with both benches reacting in disbelief.

Curry then slammed an alley-oop on the last play of the game, to himself, for a dunk that closed the scoring in his hometown.

“I thought we put on a great show tonight,” said Kemba Walker, Charlotte’s lone player in the game.

It was not a defensive showcase, as always.

Team Giannis set an All-Star record with 23 field goals in the first quarter, topping the mark of 22 set on four other occasions.

The 53 points tied a one-quarter All-Star record as well, but when it was time to get competitive, things tightened up considerably, at least by All-Star standards.

When Team LeBron used a flurry of three-pointers to get back into it in the third quarter, everyone on the bench was standing — sometimes running from the bench and onto the court during play — the celebrations a bit more exuberant than what is usually allowed.

“We got the win,” said Houston’s James Harden, who scored 12 points for Team LeBron. “That’s all that matters.”