SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Jung ousted in quarters

Taiwan’s Jason Jung on Friday fell to American Sam Querrey 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the New York Open, as John Isner advanced to the semi-finals, where he is to face the player who knocked him out of the Australian Open. Top seed Isner beat No. 7 seed Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-4, 6-1. He is to play fellow American Reilly Opelka, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. Opelka upset Isner in four sets — all in tiebreakers — in Melbourne. The other semi-final is to be No. 6 Querrey against Canadian Brayden Schnur.

SOCCER

Clubs missing out on fees

FIFA said that clubs around the world, many of them small ones in Latin America and Africa, are missing out on transfer compensation of about US$300 million for raising young players who go on to enjoy successful careers in Europe. Under FIFA rules, the club where a player began his career is supposed to receive a percentage of the fee every time he is involved in an international transfer. Many of the world’s top players began their careers at small clubs where even a few thousand dollars could be useful. However, poor record-keeping and the fact that payments are not automatic means that clubs often miss out. The amounts have also not changed since 2001. FIFA is working on wide-ranging reforms to the transfer system and has said that one of the aims is to improve training compensation and solidarity payments. The FIFA Council has already approved the creation of a clearing house to process international transfers, which it says would centralize and simplify payments associated with transfers.

GOLF

Kuchar sorry for caddie pay

Matt Kuchar on Friday apologized to caddie David Ortiz and said he would pay him the amount he asked for after Ortiz criticized the golfer for giving him only US$5,000 of the nearly US$1.3 million he earned by winning the Mayakoba Classic in November last year. Earlier this week, Kuchar shrugged off the outcry over the payment and said that Ortiz, who had stepped in as an emergency replacement, should be “happy” with the pay, despite regular caddies earning payouts of up to 10 percent of a player’s take from a tournament. “For a guy who makes US$200 a day, a US$5,000 week is a really big week,” he told Golf.com on Wednesday in comments he said now make him “cringe.” Ortiz had reportedly sought US$50,000 for helping the 40-year-old earn his first PGA Tour victory in four years.

HORSE RACING

Trainer charged over abuse

Australian trainer Ben Currie has been charged with seven “serious animal welfare breaches,” including the alleged use of electronic devices to shock horses into running faster. The Queensland-based Currie is also accused of unauthorized shock-wave treatments and failure to report bleeding horses to stewards. It came barely a week after Melbourne Cup-winning Australian trainer Darren Weir was banned for four years from racing in Victoria State for possessing similar electronic devices, known as “jiggers.” Queensland Racing Integrity commissioner Ross Barnett late on Friday said in a statement that an investigation into Currie Racing began in April last year. Currie already faces 28 alleged rule breaches stemming from the probe and four alleged illegal substance breaches. He is to face a steward’s inquiry tomorrow to determine whether he should be suspended from training horses in Queensland.