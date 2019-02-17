New Zealand beat Bangladesh again, take ODI series

AP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand

Opener Martin Guptill yesterday made a second consecutive century to guide New Zealand to an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in their second one-day international (ODI) and a 2-0 win in the three-match series.

After carrying his bat for 117 in the first match, Guptill made 118 as New Zealand — at 229-2 — surpassed Bangladesh’s total of 226 with almost 14 overs remaining.

Guptill’s century was the 16th of his career and his third of the summer after his 138 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka early last month.

Bangladesh were coming off an impressive series victory in the West Indies, but a single warm-up match sent them into the ODI series under-prepared and they have struggled to adapt to New Zealand conditions.

Sent in to bat after losing the toss, Bangladesh’s top order struggled on a pitch at Hagley Oval, which contained moisture under a tight-packed covering of grass. The ball seamed a little and the Bangladesh batsmen struggled to cope.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza hoped his batsmen could survive the threat of the new ball, then hit out later in their innings and set New Zealand a challenging total.

While Bangladesh were reduced to 5-93 in the 21st over after a slow beginning, they began to hit out strongly in the second half of their innings.

Mohammed Mithun, who top-scored with 57, put on 75 for the sixth wicket with Sabbir Rahman (43) and at 168-5 in the 35th over, Bangladesh were in a good position to launch, but the lower order faltered and the last five wickets added only 58 runs, with the last wicket falling with two balls to spare.

When New Zealand batted, Guptill and Henry Nicholls quickly asserted the hosts’ dominance.

Nicholls fell with the total 45, but when Guptill was out for 118 in the 29th over, New Zealand were 188-2 and coasting to victory.