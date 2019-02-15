VAR helps Real Madrid take first leg

AFP, AMSTERDAM and LONDON

Real Madrid on Wednesday needed a late winner from Marco Asensio and the video assistant referee’s (VAR) debut in the UEFA Champions League to beat a spirited Ajax 2-1 in the first leg of the last 16.

Ajax have not beaten Madrid in 24 years and thought they were on their way when Nicolas Tagliafico headed home after a Thibaut Courtois error, but referee Damir Skomina judged Dusan Tadic to be offside upon review and Madrid showed no pity, with Karim Benzema and Asensio scoring two precious away goals in the second half.

Hakim Ziyech’s equalizer at least keeps Ajax in touch heading into the second leg, but Asensio’s 87th-minute winner was a sucker punch in a match the Dutch team had largely dominated.

Their ruled-out opener will only add to the sense of what might have been and it was no surprise to see a cluster of red and white shirts surrounding the officials at the final whistle.

Leaflets about VAR were distributed to the media before kickoff, one of the points explaining how reviews should only be for “clear and obvious mistakes.”

UEFA later tweeted that Ajax’s goal was “correctly overturned for offside,” but Tadic’s intervention on Courtois was minimal and it seemed generous to deem it enough for a call to be reversed.

“We can’t see the replay,” Madrid coach Santiago Solari said. “We have to be confident in what the referees say.”

“I saw it,” Ajax coach Erik ten Hag said. “In my opinion it was not offside and I don’t see it as a foul on the goalkeeper either.”

Still, there was more than an hour to play and Ajax were twice too easily undone on the counterattack.

Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt were each dealt a lesson in the ruthlessness of top European soccer. It was put to Solari afterward that Ajax had deserved more.

“That is your opinion — we had to work, to suffer, to create,” he said. “You have to survive the pressure sometimes. These things are part of the game too.”

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino saluted his Tottenham Hotspur “heroes” as they took a huge step toward reaching the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Pochettino’s side had been under pressure as Dortmund dominated the first half at Wembley, but Hugo Lloris kept them level with a series of fine saves.

That set the stage for a sublime second half from Tottenham, who were sparked into life by a fine finish from South Korea forward Son Heung-min.

Son’s fourth goal in his past four appearances took him to 16 for the season, but none have been as priceless as this one.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen capped his own powerful performance when he swept in their second goal in the closing stages and substitute Fernando Llorente’s late third put the seal on a remarkable result.

Insisting his players deserved all the praise after emerging from a grueling schedule with their best result of the season, Pochettino said: “I want to congratulate my players one more time. It was a fantastic game, a massive effort.”

“My players are heroes. They deserve a lot of praise for the effort they are doing this season. It is amazing,” he added.

Although Tottenham still have to survive the second leg at Signal Iduna Park on March 5, they have a golden opportunity to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2011.

“It is only the first leg. When you have a team in front of you like Dortmund, you need to respect them,” Pochettino said.