Southampton fans could face ban for Sala taunts

Reuters, LONDON

Two Southampton supporters could be banned from the club after taunting Cardiff City fans about the death of striker Emiliano Sala, Southampton said on Saturday.

The body of Argentine Sala, who last month died in an airplane crash just days after joining Cardiff, was found on Thursday.

Two Southampton fans were photographed making airplane gestures during their side’s 2-1 home Premier League defeat by Cardiff on Saturday.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm that two fans were detained and had their details taken by police during our match against Cardiff City,” the Bluebirds said in a statement.

“Such behaviour has no place in our game and will not be tolerated at St Mary’s,” they said.

Southampton said they would work with Hampshire Police to identify any individuals who made indecent gestures toward Cardiff supporters.

“The club will be taking an extremely firm stance against anyone involved and intends to ban those supporters identified,” they added.

Players from both teams observed a minute’s silence in tribute to Sala before the game.

“I’m really proud the lads have done him justice,” Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said.