SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Chang Yu could get call-up

Cleveland Indians starting shortstop Francisco Lindor is to be sidelined for the next seven to nine weeks due to a right calf strain, the Major League Baseball club announced on Friday. The setback could set the stage for Taiwan’s 23-year-old Chang Yu to make a jump from Cleveland’s top development club into the major leagues. Lindor suffered the setback while preparing for this month’s start of pre-season training in Orlando, Florida, and was evaluated on Wednesday by doctors in Cleveland, Ohio, before starting his rehabilitation process. The three-time American League All-Star’s projected return timetable could mean he would miss next month’s season opener for the Indians on March 28 at Minnesota. Among the prospects expected to see extra time at shortstop for Cleveland in pre-season games is Chang, who batted .256 with 13 home runs and 62 runs batted in more than 457 times at bat with Cleveland’s top developmental club last year. The Indians have also looked at moving Chang to third baseman given his success and Lindor’s dominance at shortstop. Also in the mix could be Max Moroff, primarily a second baseman who played part-time at shortstop for Pittsburgh who was obtained in a trade in November last year, or 32-year-old infielder Ryan Flaherty, who played for Atlanta last season.

CYCLING

Landis to open hemp cafe

Former professional cyclist Floyd Landis has announced plans to open a bicycle showroom and coffee shop that is to sell hemp products in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. LNP cited Landis as saying on Thursday that he would open Floyd’s of Lancaster Cafe in the spring featuring products from his Colorado-based business that sells cannabis derivatives. The cafe is to serve coffee, food and products made with cannabidiol, the nonpsychoactive chemical compound found in the cannabis plant. The bike shop is also to feature electric bikes from Van Dessel, which sponsors Landis’ professional cycling team. Landis said that his company would begin to make “significant purchases” from Pennsylvania hemp farmers. Landis, who is from Farmersville, Pennsylvania, was initially declared the winner of the 2006 Tour de France. He later lost the title after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

OLYMPICS

British Basketball gets funds

The British Basketball Federation is to get ￡75,000 (US$97,129) from UK Sport as a second wave of funding to help support preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the British governing body said on Friday. The federation lost out in the initial round of British government funding in December last year, in which 14 Olympic and Paralympic sports shared a ￡3 million investment pot. “I want to express my thanks to UK Sport for their latest show of support,” federation chairman Maurice Watkins said in a statement. “This news is another step forward for basketball, and whilst we were disappointed to miss out during the initial allocation from the Aspiration Fund, we are pleased to have now been awarded additional financial assistance as our teams gear up for an exciting 2019.” Britain, which has never won a medal in Olympic basketball, claimed 67 medals, including 27 golds, at the 2016 Rio Games.