Aston Villa rally in the final minutes to escape with a draw

AFP, LONDON

Aston Villa on Friday scored three times in the final eight minutes to rescue a thrilling 3-3 draw as Sheffield United blew their chance to go top of the EFL Championship.

Dean Smith’s side looked dead and buried at Villa Park after falling three goals behind against promotion-chasing United.

Billy Sharp’s second hat-trick of the season had put the Blades in complete control.

However, Villa staged a dramatic revival sparked by Tyrone Mings’ 82nd-minute goal.

Tammy Abraham struck four minutes later to hand Villa the momentum and substitute Andre Green headed home deep into stoppage-time to complete their unlikely comeback.

United would have gone top, above Norwich City and Leeds United on goal difference, if they had held on in the final seconds.

Instead, they remain in third place, two points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Villa stay in eighth place, three points outside the playoffs.

Sharp netted for the 21st time this season in the 11th minute.

The United striker was on target again after 53 minutes, despite Villa’s protests that goalkeeper Nikola Kalinic had both hands on the ball before he nudged it into the net.

Sharp’s third goal was a 62nd minute header, but Villa refused to surrender.

Mings gave them hope with eight minutes left, then Abraham scored four minutes from time.

When United failed to clear in the fourth minute of stoppage-time, John McGinn’s cross to the far post was met by Green’s towering header to spark wild Villa celebrations.