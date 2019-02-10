Dolphins add ex-NFL head coach Jim Caldwell to staff

Reuters

New Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has filled out much of his coaching staff, which includes former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell.

Flores on Friday announced his staff hires, with Caldwell to serve as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.

Caldwell had a 62-50 record as a head coach with Indianapolis (2009-2011) and Detroit (2014-2017).

He took the Colts to the Super Bowl in his first season.

“Jim is an incredible human being, a man of faith and a great football coach. His experience as a head coach will be invaluable for me. Jim is a great teacher, highly organized and somebody that I have a lot of respect for,” Flores said in a statement.

The Dolphins previously announced Patrick Graham would serve as defensive coordinator and Chad O’Shea as offensive coordinator.

O’Shea coached with Flores in New England, where he was wide receivers coach.

Also coming from the Patriots are Josh Boyer (defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach) and Jerry Schuplinski (assistant quarterbacks coach).

Other coaches announced on Friday are: Danny Crossman (special teams coordinator), Karl Dorrell (wide receivers), Pat Flaherty (offensive line), George Godsey (tight ends), Marion Hobby (defensive line), Rob Leonard (linebackers), Matt Lombardi (defensive quality control) and Tiquan Underwood (offensive quality control).

Eric Studesville (running backs), Josh Grizzard (quality control) and Tony Oden (safeties) were retained from the previous staff.