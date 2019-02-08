Rangers rally from two goals down to beat Bruins

AP, NEW YORK

Successful in his only previous shoot-out attempt, Tony DeAngelo tried the same approach — and he got the same result.

DeAngelo on Wednesday scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of the shoot-out as the New York Rangers rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat the Boston Bruins 4-3.

“I kind of did the same move as last time,” said DeAngelo, who beat Jaroslav Halak with a forehand from the right side into the top-right corner. “To come back, pick up two points coming back down two in the third is a big win for us.”

Mika Zibanejad, Kevin Hayes and Filip Chytil scored for New York, while Alexandar Georgiev finished with 27 saves.

The Rangers won for the second time in five games (2-2-1) after a stretch in which they won four of five.

“We gave them too many opportunities in the second period,” New York coach David Quinn said. “We talked about we just go to move past that, we can’t let that bad second period get in the way of the third period... We did a pretty good job in the third.”

Danton Heinen, David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston, Brad Marchand had two assists, while Halak stopped 36 shots.

The Bruins, who squandered a 3-1 lead in the second period, had a two-game winning streak end, but earned a point for the fifth straight game (2-0-3).

Zibanejad and Marchand each scored in the third round of the tiebreaker. After DeAngelo gave the Rangers the edge, they won it when David Krejci missed on the Bruins’ final attempt.

That improved New York to 6-2 in shoot-outs this season.

Each team had chances as they alternated odd-man rushes in the three-on-three overtime, with Halak making a sensational save to deny Zibanejad with 1 minute, 6 seconds left.

Halak earlier thwarted Chytil in front. At the other end, Georgiev stopped Sean Kuraly’s tip try with 1:23 to go.

“We let it slip in the third,” Bergeron said. “That’s where it was played out. That game shouldn’t be going to overtime.”

The Rangers pulled to 3-2 at 9:24 of the third when Jimmy Vesey sent a centering pass in front and Hayes poked it past Halak for his 12th goal of the season.

Chytil then tied it on a power play, knocking in the rebound of Pavel Buchnevich’s slap-shot from the left side with 7:19 left for his 10th of the season.

“We got the much-needed goals and kept working,” Zibanejad said. “Had some good chances in overtime and finished it off in a shoot-out. It was nice.”

Boston were down 1-0 after one period, but took the lead with three goals about four-and-a-half minutes apart in the second.

First, Matt Grzelyck’s slap-shot from the left point deflected off Heinen and past Georgiev with 9:23 left. It was Heinen’s seventh goal of the season.

Pastrnak then put Boston ahead with his 31st of the season, deflecting a pass in front by Krejci into the right side with 8:11 remaining.

Bergeron, who played in his 1,000th game on Tuesday in a home victory over the Islanders, gave the Bruins a two-goal lead, tipping Torey Krug’s pass in front for his 19th of the season with 4:49 remaining.

It was Boston’s third power-play goal in 17 chances over the past six games.

The Rangers outshot the Bruins 12-8 in the first period.

Zibanejad gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead on a one-timer from between the circles with 2:15 left in the opening period. It was his 22nd goal of the season and his 11th in the past 12 games.