Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - Page 7　

Gael Monfils impresses, Taiwan’s Hsieh advances

Reuters, SOFIA

Former world No. 6 Gael Monfils on Tuesday made a fine start to his Sofia Open title bid by beating Serbia’s Viktor Troicki 6-3, 6-4 in the first round on Armeets Arena Centre Court.

The Frenchman, who has slipped to 33 in the rankings after a series of injuries, offered fans plenty of jaw-dropping moments with his trademark acrobatics and baseline winners.

The charismatic 32-year-old, watched by Ukrainian girlfriend Elina Svitolina — seventh in the women’s rankings — eased through the first set after breaking Troicki in the fourth game.

Troicki, who reached the final in 2016, put up more of a fight in the second, but Monfils clinched the set with a superb service game to take his perfect record against the Serbian to 5–0.

Seventh seed Monfils served nine aces to wild-card Troicki’s eight, although the Frenchman also served eight double faults during a match which was over in just under an hour.

“I think my rate of service was not very good,” Monfils said. “I need to serve better if I want to stay in the tournament.”

Next up for Monfils is the winner of the first-round clash between Serbian Laslo Djere and Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin.

Big-serving Daniel Brands stunned Georgian fifth seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (9/7), 7-5, while fellow German qualifier Yannick Maden beat Adrian Mannarino of France 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

In the first round of the doubles, Taiwan’s Hsieh Cheng-peng and Christopher Rungkat of Indonesia defeated Marius Copil of Romania and Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 in 61 minutes to set up a quarter-final against Denys Molchanov of Ukraine and Igor Zelenay of Slovakia, who stunned top seeds Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania 6-4, 7-6 (9/7).

Additional reporting by staff writer

OPEN SUD DE FRANCE

AP, MONTPELLIER, France

Former champion Tomas Berdych on Tuesday made a winning return to the Open Sud de France with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory over German qualifier Matthias Bachinger.

Berdych, who won the hard-court title in 2012, saved seven of the 11 break points he faced to win in 2 hours, 12 minutes.

The Czech player next faces eighth seed Benoit Paire, who defeated Evgeny Donskoy of Russia 7-5, 6-3.

