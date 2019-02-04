Rayudu to rescue after India collapse

AFP, WELLINGTON

A commanding knock of 90 by Ambati Rayudu saw India wrap up their one-day international (ODI) series against New Zealand 4-1 when they won yesterday’s final match in Wellington, New Zealand, by 35 runs.

Rayudu rescued India from a disastrous start when the visitors were 4-18, steering his side to 252. New Zealand’s top order also went cheaply, before a 67-run stand by Kane Williamson and Tom Latham for the fourth wicket.

However, after they went in quick succession, Yuzvendra Chahal led a spin assault that saw the hosts all out for 217, with Chahal taking three leg before wicket decisions for 41.

Matt Henry and Trent Boult ripped out the first four wickets in under 10 overs, but when the swing bowlers were taken out of the equation, Rayudu and Vijay Shankar toyed with the attack as New Zealand used another five bowlers in a fruitless search for a wicket.

They put on 98 for the fifth wicket before Shankar was run out at 45 through miscommunication.

Rayudu faced 84 deliveries to reach 44 and only 27 balls for his remaining 46 runs in an innings that included eight fours and four sixes. He had a life on 60 when dropped by Boult and was eventually removed when Henry, New Zealand’s most successful bowler, came back for his second spell. Hardik Pandya provided late fireworks for India with 45 off 22 deliveries, while Henry finished with 4-35.

Ross Taylor faced four balls for one run before he was given out leg before wicket, which left New Zealand at 3-38 when Latham joined Williamson and grafted away for more than 15 overs. Williamson went for 39 and Latham followed three overs later for 37.

James Neesham threatened to get New Zealand up to their target when he whacked 44 off 32 deliveries before inexplicably running himself out.

When India fruitlessly appealed for a leg before decision, Neesham stepped out of his crease in search of a possible leg bye, unaware that the ball had been picked up by wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, who had an easy shot at the stumps.

AUSTRALIA VS SRI LANKA

AFP, CANBERRA

Usman Khawaja found form again yesterday to stroke a century and steer Australia into a massive lead over Sri Lanka as they battle to stay in the second Test at Canberra.

At stumps, the visitors were 17 without loss, chasing a huge 516 to win with two days remaining, after Tim Paine declared Australia’s second innings at 196-3.

Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne were both unbeaten on eight, weathering about 30 minutes before bad light stopped play slightly early.

Sri Lanka had resumed the third day at 123-3 and in a hostile morning session, lost four wickets and Kusal Perera, who retired after being hit on the head by a bouncer.

Their resistance folded in the second over after lunch, with Mitchell Starc taking five wickets to leave them trailing by 319, after Australia’s first innings 534-5 declared.

Paine opted against the follow-on in Australia’s last Test batting opportunity before the Ashes tour to England later this year.

Khawaja padded up knowing his place in that squad was in doubt after managing a high-score of just 72 across six Tests in a lackluster summer. He responded in emphatic fashion, smashing his eighth Test ton off 134 balls.

It was Australia’s fourth century of the match after Joe Burns, Travis Head and Kurtis Patterson reached the milestone in the first innings.