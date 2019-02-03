SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Taiwanese win doubles title

Taiwan’s Chang Kai-chen and Hsu Ching-wen yesterday won the women’s doubles title at the Launceston Tennis International in Australia. The pair beat Australian top seeds Alexandra Bozovic and Isabelle Wallace in straight sets to take the title. Chang and Hsu got off to a good start at the Launceston Regional Tennis Centre, winning the first set 6-2, and managed to lock down the Australians 6-4 in the second set despite a strong comeback effort. The Taiwanese breezed through the game in 55 minutes, six minutes quicker than their semi-final match on Friday, which they won 6-2, 6-3 against Australians Ellen Perez and Arina Rodionova. The competition is part of the International Tennis Federations Women’s Circuit.

E-SPORTS

Bayern take interest U-turn

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that the German giants are looking into branching into e-sports, despite previously having dismissed the idea. “We have taken a more proactive stance now and conducted an analysis that will soon be discussed within the board to see if we can approach this issue,” Rummenigge said at a sports business congress in Duesseldorf. “We were not originally into the idea, because we did not like these shooting games.” Bayern seem to have done a complete U-turn on the topic after president Uli Hoeness dismissed the idea in August last year. “Young people should take part in sports on the training ground,” the 67-year-old said at the time. Bayern are lagging behind in e-sports on the soccer side, but the club’s basketball team supports the “Bayern Ballers Gaming” outfit. Schalke 04 are leading the way in Germany and late last year invested 8 million euros (US$9.17 million) in a franchise license for the League of Legends European Championships.

AMERICA’S CUP

Team to build coed crew

Stars & Stripes Team USA said they would have a coed crew when they compete for the oldest trophy in international sports in New Zealand in 2021. The team are also seeking athletes from a cross-section of sports who can fill out the crew aboard their physically demanding 23m foiling monohull. “There are incredible female athletes and I want to see them sailing our AC75,” team cofounder and skipper Mike Buckley said. The team are to hold foiling camps at their base in Long Beach, California, with their GC32 catamaran from Feb. 19 to 28 and from March 10 to 22, as well as a combine tour to test athletes who might not normally apply for a job as a professional sailor.

BASKETBALL

All-Stars adds two more

Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki and Miami’s Dwyane Wade are NBA champions, NBA Finals MVPs and longtime ambassadors for the game. Now, one more time, they are All-Stars. By special order of NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Wade and Nowitzki were on Friday added to the pool of players for the All-Star Game on Feb. 17. Each team are to now have 13 players instead of the customary 12, and LeBron James — one of the captains — is to be the one who decides which side they are to join. Silver also announced that Brooklyn’s D’Angelo Russell is to make his All-Star debut to replace injured Indiana star Victor Oladipo. Wade, who is retiring after 16 seasons, is to be an All-Star for the 13th time. Nowitzki is heading to the All-Star Game for the 14th time and has yet to officially say if his 21st season with the Mavericks would be his last. James and fellow captain Giannis Antetokounmpo are to choose their teams on Thursday.