Nantes pay tribute to Emiliano Sala

AFP, NANTES, France

Nantes on Wednesday paid an emotional tribute to “warrior” Emiliano Sala at the Stade de la Beaujoire before their first match since their former striker’s airplane disappeared over the English Channel last week.

The 28-year-old had been traveling from Nantes to his new club, Cardiff City, when the airplane went missing, with pilot David Ibbotson the only other person on board.

British investigators earlier on Wednesday said that it was “likely” that two seat cushions that have washed up on a French shore were from the missing aircraft.

Nantes unveiled a large photograph of Sala in the center circle before kickoff in the Ligue 1 game against As Saint-Etienne, while the Argentine’s former teammates donned T-shirts with “we love you Emi” written on the back.

Fans unfurled banners supporting Sala and flew Argentine flags in the stands. The tearful supporters held a minute of applause and chanted his name.

All of the Nantes players played in shirts featuring Sala’s name instead of their own.

The game finished 1-1, with Nantes fullback Fabio and Saint-Etienne midfielder Yann M’Vila both sent off for a scuffle on the stroke of halftime.

Remy Cabella did not celebrate his 58th-minute opener for the visiting team, while Majeed Waris revealed a T-shirt adorned with a photograph of Sala’s face after equalizing with 20 minutes to play.

Sala scored 42 league goals in 120 appearances for Nantes before signing for Cardiff in a 17 million euro (US$19.6 million) move.

He had visited his former teammates in Nantes on Monday last week to say goodbye before setting off for Cardiff onboard the Piper PA-46 Malibu airplane.

The official search was suspended on Thursday last week, but the British Air Accidents Investigation Branch said that it would start an underwater search this weekend, working alongside a privately funded search.

COUPE DE LA LIGUE

AFP, PARIS

South African Lebo Mothiba on Wednesday scored twice as RC Strasbourg fought back to beat Girondins de Bordeaux 3-2 in the Coupe de la Ligue last four to reach their first major final since 2005.

Strasbourg, who are bidding to pull clear in second on the all-time list behind Paris Saint-Germain with a fourth Coupe de la Ligue title, are to face En Avent de Guingamp in the final on March 30 in Lille, France.

Bordeaux, who lost at Strasbourg in the league on Saturday, got off to a perfect start at the Stade de le Meinau as Younousse Sankhare lashed home a left-footed volley from a corner, but the hosts fought back in the second half.

Ludovic Ajorque leveled just three minutes after the restart and Mothiba tapped in fullback Kenny Lala’s cross to give Strasbourg a 55th-minute lead.

Mothiba, 23, put his side within touching distance of a final spot on the hour mark as he nodded in Ajorque’s headed pass, scoring his 10th goal of the season.

Jimmy Briand gave Bordeaux hope as he slotted home in the 82nd minute after a rapid counterattack.

However, Strasbourg, who sit fifth in Ligue 1, held on to continue their excellent season, less than eight years since reforming in the French fifth tier after financial difficulties.